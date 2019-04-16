Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch date and pricing seemingly revealed

Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL handsets have been some of the tech giant’s worst-kept secrets over the last few months, with leaks flooding in left, right and centre, but the latest influx of info gives us what appears to be our most concrete launch details yet.

A teaser poster displayed on Google’s own store page has revealed that “on May 7, something big is coming to the Pixel universe”, which happens to coincide with the first day of the Google I/O conference . It also states that “help is on the way” and “the power is in your hands”.

[Image credit: Google] (Image credit: Google)

The teaser was found shortly after 9to5Google editor Stephen Hall tweeted his prediction that the Pixel 3a range will hit stores on May 7 – with a “confidence score of ~7/10”.

Another tidbit I shared on last week’s @abcscoop: Confidence score of ~7/10 on this but I’ve seen evidence Pixel 3a will hit Google Store in May 7th.April 15, 2019

As the teaser page’s URL and superhero-esque text may imply, the announcement coincides with Google’s promotion for Avengers: Endgame, which sees the release of five new Marvel character AR stickers for Playmoji – War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket and Captain Marvel.

While it’s worth noting that Google’s messaging doesn’t explicitly mention that it will be its Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices launching on the May 7 date, it does state that it will be something in the “Pixel universe”, and the details seem to coincide with other leaks and tidbits we’ve recently learnt.

Pricing

As Google is attempting to introduce a more affordable option into its lineup with this pair of handsets, their pricing is a significantly important detail in their success. So far, we haven’t had any official word on what they’ll cost, but another leak seems to give them a ballpark.

Discovered by Phandroid , a new leak shows off what seems to be the Pixel 3a and 3a XL (albeit, with their codenames Sargo and Bonito) and their cost in Canadian dollars – $649.99 and $799.99 respectively.

This would translate to roughly $500 (£380, AU$700) for the regular Pixel 3a and $600 (£460, AU$840) for the larger Pixel 3a XL, although an earlier leak that listed the smaller mid-range Pixel in Euro would pitch it at $420 (£320, AU$590).

Regardless, it’s looking like a safe bet to expect the Google Pixel 3a to launch on May 7 for around $450-500 with its larger Pixel 3a XL counterpart to sell for roughly $100 more. Stay tuned to TechRadar for more news, leaks and rumors as the mid-range Google handsets approach launch.