Giffgaff just changed its SIM only tariffs and these are the deals you need to know about

Giffgaff has announced that it's made some changes to its tariff options that mean you could save yourself some money on a new SIM or get a data upgrade on your current subscription.

The main reason this has caught our keen eye is the deal that offers 2GB of data for just £7.50 per month. That's one of the best SIMO deals out there right now. Just check out our list of the best SIM Only deals to see how the competition stacks up. Impressive, right?

Here are all the Giffgaff deals you need to know about that have been changed:

The cheapest SIM with 500MB of data costs just a fiver per month, while the 3GB, 4GB and 8GB tariffs cost £10, £12 and £15 per month respectively.

While some of these deals are great and represent a bump in data allowance for the price, there is that loss at the top end. Yup, the old favourite "Always On" unlimited data plan for £20 is now gone with a new 20GB limit. Instead you have to spend more at £25 per month for truly unlimited data. See how this stacks up against the best unlimited data SIM only deals on the market.