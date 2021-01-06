Garmin launches giant 10in camper sat-nav for socially distanced vacations in 2021

Garmin has launched its biggest ever sat-nav for caravans and campers, with a 10-inch touchscreen display that makes it easier to read from your dashboard,

The Camper 1090 (also known as the RV 1090) is equipped with the features we've come to expect from Garmin, including warnings of upcoming hazards, custom routes that take into account the size and weight of your vehicle (no more worries about low or weak bridges), and a full directory of campsites and caravan parks (very handy for those in more remote areas).

The device is also pre-loaded with points of interest from Foursquare, ratings from Tripadvisor, so you can find the best places to stop on your journey.

There's also a new easy trip planning feature, which lets you pair the sat-nav with the Garmin Drive app on your phone, so you can import and share GPX files before or during a trip, and see live fuel prices, traffic and weather conditions right on the 10-inch GPS screen. You can also get smartphone notifications without the need to look down at your phone.

Bluetooth phone calls and touch-free voice navigation make things even safer; wake the device by saying 'OK Garmin' to activate the microphone, and it'll be ready to accept commands.

Wherever you may roam

The Camper 1090 comes with maps for the whole of Europe already installed, and you can download ones for North and South America, Middle and North Africa, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand from Garmin's website. Wi-Fi connectivity means these maps can be uploaded without a wired connection.

It's available now for $699.99 / £639.99 (pricing for Australia is coming soon).

This is a smart time for Garmin to release a bigger, more user-friendly sat-nav. The current pandemic means many people are having to rethink their vacation plans, and (provided local laws allow it) a camping holiday is a good way to get a much-needed break in 2021 without mingling with people from outside your household.

