Gaming laptop deals feature 40% price cuts on Razer Blade RTX machines and more

Whether you're joining us from the US or the UK this weekend, we've spotted some absolutely stellar gaming laptop deals that could quite possibly save you thousands.

If that sounds like hyperbole, then check out these Razer blade gaming laptop deals on the 2020 Base model at Amazon US for $1,499 (was $1,999) and this 2020 Advanced model at Laptops Direct in the UK for £1,499 (was £2,572). Ok, so these machines are a little older now with their RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 graphics cards, but they're so, so much cheaper than the latest models and no-one can say these machines still don't mean business in 2021 when it comes to performance.

Need something a little cheaper? For those in the US we'd recommend checking out this Nitro 5 at Amazon US for $729.99 and this MSI GF63 at Best Buy for $849.99 - both extremely strong contenders for the money. In the UK, we'd strongly recommend this MSI GF63 at Currys for £999 - a gaming laptop deal that doesn't feature a price cut but does feature one of the lowest prices we've seen yet for a machine with a shiny new RTX 3060 graphics card.

If you'd like to read more about these gaming laptop deals, we've included full specs and more information just down below. If you're visiting from outside the US and UK, you can also find the best prices on cheap gaming laptops just below.

Gaming laptop deals in the US

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $819.99 $729.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - On a budget or a casual gamer? Amazon's latest price cut on this Acer Nitro 5 makes it a fantastic choice if you're not looking to spend big. With a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Acer has some really good starting specs for 1080p gaming, although nothing too wild...View Deal

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - If you can spare a few more bucks, however, we'd also recommend this MSI GF63 at Best Buy - a fantastic mid-range option. This one's packing in an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - slightly older components, but still plenty fast for 1080p gaming. Using this fairly inexpensive machine, you should be able to max out quite a few games no problem.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop (2020): $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - OK, so we're throwing the budget out the window here, but not many gaming laptops feature the style or premium build of the stunning Razer Blade 15. This model's slightly older now but the RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD will more than happily still smash through most games you throw at it. It's also coming in at much, much cheaper than the latest 2021 RTX 3070 models - a whole $500 in fact. View Deal

Gaming laptop deals in the UK

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £999.99 at Currys

There's no outright saving on this MSI GF63 at Currys, but this new addition is one of the cheapest we've seen yet to feature a new RTX 3060 graphics card. If that wasn't all, this machine also comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it an exceptionally fast - and up-to-date - machine for the price.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop (2020): £2,572.98 £1,499.99 at Laptops Direct

Save £1,072 - We had to do a double-take when we originally saw this price cut on the Razer Blade 15 at Laptops Direct, however, it is in fact the real deal. This Razer Blade 15 might be last year's model, but it's packing in an RTX 2080, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 300Hz display. Those are some eye-watering specs indeed and this machine will pretty much handle anything you throw at it.View Deal

Want to see even more options? Head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page. Alternatively, read more about these Razer machines on our page that covers the best Razer Blade gaming laptop deals specifically.