Galaxy Note 20 may finally take Samsung's phone-as-PC DeX tech wireless

Samsung's DeX technology, which offers compatible Samsung devices a desktop-like interface when connected to a monitor, TV screen or computer, has always seemed to fall just short of its full potential.

The major reason for this is that it consistently required a wired connection for smartphones, meaning it needed an additional dock, adapter or cable in order to work.

Now, XDA Developers has discovered evidence within Samsung's own Tips app which seems to suggest that wireless DeX functionality is finally coming to the company's smartphones, with the very likely possibility that the cord-free feature will launch with the upcoming release of the Galaxy Note 20.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

Found in a section of the app titled 'Become a power user', Samsung's app now boasts the ability to "Use Samsung DeX on a TV without a cable", stating that users can simply "Start DeX from the quick panel and choose an available TV."

Of course, the functionality doesn't work yet, and combined with the title “DREAM_DEX_HEADER_USE_DEX_WIRELESSLY_M_TIPS”, we have to assume the information has accidentally been published early.

Interestingly, the information above is only available when viewed on Samsung's S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip devices, the latter of which, as XDA points out, does not offer DeX support.

We expect that Samsung will make the wireless DeX announcement at its upcoming Unpacked event on August 5, where it will (presumably) launch the hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 series, and possibly the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.