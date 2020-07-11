The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G appears in a new video leak

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get its official unveiling on August 5 (alongside several other new devices), and if you want to check it out ahead of time then a high-quality video promo just leaked out online.

Regular tipster Max Weinbach shared the brief clip on Twitter. We get a good look at the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from all angles – open, closed, and everywhere in between. Besides the copper color shown here, we might also see black and green models.

As Weinbach mentioned in a follow-up tweet, the only real difference between the new 5G version of the phone and the original Galaxy Z Flip that launched in February – besides the 5G bit – is the bump from a Snapdragon 855 Plus to a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

5G and CPU aside, the new Flip doesn't bring anything that the old Flip didn't have. The updated model is expected to have the same dual-lens 12MP+12MP camera, though it will be slightly different in size – 0.5 mm thicker and 0.1 mm taller.

While nothing is official from Samsung yet – so take all of this as unconfirmed for now – it looks likely that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is going to make an appearance at the Unpacked event that Samsung has confirmed is happening online on August 5.

The headline announcement at the event is expected to be about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We think that Samsung is going to unveil two or three Note 20 models in total – the standard Note 20, and the Note 20 Plus or the Note 20 Ultra (or both).

We might also see another folding phone in the form of the Galaxy Fold 2 (or the Galaxy Z Fold), as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. Some of these products might be announced in the days surrounding the event, according to the rumor mill.

While nothing is set in stone yet, it looks as though we won't have long to wait to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and all the other hardware Samsung has been working on. As usual, we'll bring you the news of all the announcements as soon as they happen.