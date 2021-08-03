Funimation - subscriptions, how to sign up, and free account explained

Calling all anime fans! More than just a streaming service, Funimation goes one step further than being the place to watch anime and celebrate this incredible Japanese art form. Funimation subscribers can also benefit from events, collectables, and the dedicated Funimation app.

Available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, New Mexico, Brazil, and Ireland, Funimation has also recently launched in Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

The place to watch popular TV series like Dragon Ball Z and Attack on Titan, and movies like Bayonetta: Bloody Fate, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Funimation, from how to sign up to what you can watch with the Funimation free account.

Funimation explained - what is Premium, Premium Plus and Premium Plus Ultra?

Funimation Global Group - a subsidiary of Sony - specialises in dubs and distributing TV shows and movies from East Asia, specifically Japanese anime. In 2016 it launched its very own streaming service, Funimation, where you can stream and simulcast Japanese anime series.

Originally known as Funimation Now, Funimation has more than 2.5 million users subscribed to the platform, with over 15,000 hours of anime to watch.

More than that, Funimation embodies the adoration many have for the digital art form, and offers its US and Canada users additional perks including access to events, as well as special offers on its shop and an anniversary gift for every year you're subscribed to either its Premium Plus or Premium Ultra Plus plan.

Offering ad-free streaming when you opt for one of its subscriptions, Funimation starts from $5.99 a month and up to two simultaneous streams. Pay more and you'll get the option of up to five simultaneous streams.

For territories outside of the US and Canada, you'll have the option of the Premium Plus plan on a monthly or annual rate, which gives you five simultaneous streams and offline viewing.

Funimation shows and movies: what can you watch

Funimation is home to some of the best anime series, including programming from the likes of Sentai Filmworks, Aniplex of America, and Right Stuf Inc. Promising over 15,000 hours of anime, there's plenty to dive into on Funimation no matter what you're after, whether it's One Piece, Yuri!!! on Ice, or anime's own take on X-Men, My Hero Academia.

Able to be broken down into genres, why not go for a lighthearted comedy like How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, or Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan. For something a touch more romantic, there's Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Perhaps not necessarily associated with anime, there are also live action titles such as Shin Godzilla and Let Me Out.

For those looking to get into anime, why not check out Funimation's 'Popular' tab for what anime fanatics are streaming most. These include A Lull in the Sea, Ace Attorney, and Attack on Titan. You'll even be able to watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which topped the box office in the US.

There's plenty to choose from in the way of anime, all completely uninterrupted when you opt for one of Funimation's subscriptions. For free account holders, you'll be able to explore a limited range of these titles with ads.

How much does Funimation cost?

Depending on where you are depends on both what plans you can subscribe to and the content you get, with some streaming rights dependent on your location. For those in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil, you'll only have the option of the Premium Plus plan for £4.99/AU$7.95/NZ$7.95/€5.99 a month.

For those in the US and Canada, there is a bit more variation from plan to plan, with Premium being the most affordable at $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually. Alternatively Premium Plus offers more streams and other perks for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. For the ultimate package for avid anime fans, get Premium Plus Ultra for $99.99 a year.

It's worth noting, too, that Funimation very generously allows you to register with a free account, which gives you a sampling of its excellent content with ads, though you may find yourself limited by age ratings and location.

Funimation: is there a free trial?

New customers looking to get their anime fix can benefit from a free trial of the streaming service. You can check out our Funimation free trial guide for more detailed information on the free trial period, what plans its available on, and the cheapest way to watch Funimation thereafter.

How to sign up to Funimation

Signing up to Funimation is easy, though you'll need to visit a specific page to sign up for a Funimation free account versus its subscription plans.

To kickstart your free trial and subscribe to Funimation, visit its homepage and click on either the blue 'Watch Now' button, or the 'Try Premium Plus' yellow button. Both will take you to a its plan page where you can choose from a choice of three payment plans dependent on where you're located, and whether you wish to pay monthly or annually.

If you wish to pay for your Funimation subscription yearly, click on that price option. Otherwise, click on the 'Start My Free Trial' red button for a monthly subscription.

You will then be prompted to make an account if you haven't already. Enter in your email and create a password. Click 'Continue'.

Funimation give you the choice to pay by credit card or PayPal, but remember they won't take any payment unless you do not cancel before the trial period has ended.

From here, you can explore Funimations selection of anime titles and start watching.

Want to create an Funimation free account?

You'll need to visit www.funimation.com/register to get all the information on what a Funimation free account entitles you to and sign up to experience a sample of Funimation's excellent range of entertainment.

Funimation app: what devices can you watch on?

The latest Funimation app and all its features are supported on the following devices:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Roku

Chromecast

Samsung Smart TVs

PS4

Xbox One

iOS and Android

Be aware that free account holders won't be able to access the Funimation app on Apple TV.

Funimation vs Crunchyroll vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs HBO Max

When it comes to streaming services and anime, the only other kid on the block other than Funimation is Crunchyroll. So what sets these two apart? Well, Crunchyroll will have new episodes of straight from Japan just an hour after they've aired there, measuring its library's volume in episodes rather than hours, boasting 30,000 episodes to binge your way through. On top of anime movies and TV shows, Crunchyroll also hosts manga for users to read online.

It does sit at a slightly more expensive price point, with its lowest tier Fan plan costing $7.99 a month with no option to save with an annual plan. This is the cost for just one stream at any one time, and no offline viewing much like Funimation's Premium plan. Megan Fan is $9.99 a month and you'll get four simultaneous streams and its Offline Viewing feature, as well as access to the Crunchyroll expo event and an exclusive discount on its shop. For this and more exclusive goodies, you can pay $9.99 a month for Ultimate Fan with six simultaneous streams.

Unsure? You can benefit from a Crunchyroll free trial, much like with all Funimation plans, to see which one ticks all your anime boxes.

If you want a bit more versatility from your streaming service, however, it's worth considering the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or HBO Max, where you can watch Studio Ghibli, Pokémon, and other anime titles, while also benefitting from other TV show and movie genres that might be more appealing to other members of your household. Netflix starts from $8.99 a month, while an Amazon Prime Video subscription cost will be $12.99 a month, or just Prime Video on its own for $8.99 a month. You can now benefit from a cheaper HBO Max price with its new with-ads plan that costs $9.99 a month.