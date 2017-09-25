Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch goes on sale October 1

Not feeling the Apple Watch 3? You may want to try the Fitbit Ionic on for size, and you can do just that when the fitness tracking firm's first true smartwatch goes on sale on October 1 in the US and October 4 in Australia.

The Ionic will arrive at major retailers around the globe on the first of next month, including at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Verizon in the US and JB Hi-Fi in Australia.

And the new Apple Watch and Android Wear rival won't be alone: the new wireless Fitbit Flyer headphones also go on sale the same day. The sweat-proof headphones cost $129.95 / £109.99 / AU$199.95 and will be available at major global retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

Featuring GPS, heart-rate tracking, guided workouts, contactless payments and five-day battery life, the Ionic costs $299.95 / £299.95 / AU$449.95. For comparison, the Apple Watch 3 without LTE costs $329 / £329 / AU$459.

Fitbit Flyer headphones

The Fitbit Ionic comes in three color combos, and a Classic or Sport accessory band can be purchased for $29.95, while a leather band is sold for $59.95.

Also releasing tomorrow is the Fitbit SDK, allowing developers to create apps to build out the Fitbit smartwatch experience.