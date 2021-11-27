Don't miss these stunning Sennheiser headphones deals for Black Friday

Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones on the planet, from noise-cancelling over-ears to tiny true wireless earbuds you can slip in your pocket - and the brand's best models have been discounted heavily for Black Friday 2021.
Whether you're in the US or the UK, you can get some incredible Black Friday headphones deals on Sennheiser cans this year, with highlights including $165 off the Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones in the US.
Meanwhile, UK audiophiles can get over £130 off the PXC 550-II at Amazon, as well as some excellent deals on Sennheiser's line up of wireless earbuds. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)
While none of these deals have matched some of the all-time-low prices we saw in the run-up to the Black Friday sales, they all come very close indeed - and they're all well worth snapping up if you're on the hunt for a pair of headphones or earbuds that offer the right mix of audio performance and innovative design.
Below you'll find the best Sennheiser headphones deals we've found today, starting with the US. If you're in the UK, scroll down the page for the top discounts in your region.
Today's best Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals in the US
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless:
$399.95 $234.77 at Amazon
Save $165.18 - These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. These headphones have previously dropped to $217, so it might be worth holding off in case that lower price returns - but this deal comes very close.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless:
$349.95 $179.95 at Amazon
Save $170 - With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3. They previously dropped to $159, but this is still a good deal.
Sennheiser HD 250BT:
$69.95 $49.95 at Amazon
Save $20 - These already budget-friendly over-ear headphones have been given a sweet $20 off for Black Friday, and their excellent sound makes them well worth the money.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2:
$299.95 $191 at Walmart
Save $108.95 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just $191 - though this isn't as good as their lowest ever price of $159. However, if you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features then it’s worth checking out this latest deal.
Sennheiser CX True Wireless:
$129.95 $94.95 at Amazon
Save $35 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life - and now with a $35 discount, they're a bargain from a well-regarded brand.
Today's best Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals in the UK
Sennheiser HD 450BT:
£179 £139.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - With a fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, these Sennheiser headphones will suit most commuters down to a tee.
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless:
£369 £250.07 at Amazon
Save £118.93 - You can save on these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon, which come with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and an outstanding audio performance. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's pretty close.
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless:
£299 £159.73 at Amazon
Save £139.27 - Need something a little cheaper than the Momentum 3? This is a great price for these noise-cancelling headphones, which boast a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound quality, and an understated design.
Sennheiser HD 250BT:
£59.99 £38.99 at Amazon
Save £21 - If you're after something really cheap this Black Friday, you can;t go wrong with these great-sounding budget headphones.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2:
£279 £175.61 at Amazon
Save £103.39 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just £175. This is an excellent £103 saving on a pair of earbuds that offer incredible sound, support for hi-res audio, and a luxurious design.
Sennheiser CX True Wireless:
£119.99 £90.99 at Amazon
Save £29 - Sennheiser's budget true wireless earbuds don't make any compromises when it comes to audio performance, connectivity, and battery life - and they're now nearly £30 off.
More Sennheiser headphones deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Sennheiser headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant Pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Argos: Christmas decorations and stocking fillers from just £6
- Boots: better than half-price fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on LG OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: sneak peek sale live with 35% off laptops and monitors
- eBay: discounted Christmas gifts from small and independent sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- Emma Sleep: mattresses and bed bundles starting from £299
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Immortals: Fenyx Rising free
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Very: £130 off Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum, £50 off Beats Solo 3 headphones, more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting