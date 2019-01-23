Don't expect the Honor 20 to have a notch

Honor just announced its first phone with a pinhole front-facing camera - that's the Honor View 20 - and it looks like we can expect that to takeover from the notch in future handsets from the company.

That means the upcoming Honor 20 (or maybe called Honor 11) will skip the notch look and instead opt for the punch hole design to feature a selfie camera.

President of Honor, George Zhao, exclusively told TechRadar at the View 20 launch, "In the future for Honor, there will be [fewer] notches on the smartphone. We will be going with the better solution."

Dodge the notch

That better solution Zhao was speaking about is the pinhole design. He also confirmed the reason the company wanted to move away from the larger cutout at the top of the display is because Honor believes "notches are too big".

Honor has been one of the many phone brands to fully adopt the notch to achieve a full display on the front of its phones. Both the Honor 10 and cheaper Honor 8X feature a notch.

Announced in November last year, the Honor 10 Lite also features a notch but it's a teardrop design at the top of the display rather than a thicker bar showing the company was already moving away from larger cutouts at the top of its devices.

Zhao didn't confirm this would be the exact case for the next flagship Honor phone, but his certainty the company would keep embracing the pinhole design suggests we may see it appear on the Honor 20 when it appears later in the year.