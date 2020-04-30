Currys Bank Holiday sales: the best home and tech deals available now

Currys bank holiday sales will surely bring some of the very best discounts and lowest prices on some of our favourite tech deals next week. Taking the form of quick flash sales and longer drawn out discounts, we'll constantly be scanning for the very best deals, so make sure you bookmark this page for the big event. If you don't want to wait until next week then you're also in luck, as we've still got some great cheap laptop, tablet, TV, and gaming deals for your consideration down below.

If you've found yourself long on time but short on money, then you'll be glad to know we're tracking all the best bank holiday sales, not just at Currys, but at many of the other big UK retailers also. So, if you're restless, bored, or are simply struggling to keep the kids entertained, then we'll be able to help - and save you some cash in the process.

Currys online delivery service offers fast, free shipping on a range of tech gadgets and devices. We've rounded up the hottest offers available right now further down the page, but you can also jump straight to all the deals available right here.

When will the Currys Bank Holiday sales begin?

Currys bank holiday sales generally start a day before the bank holiday itself, so this year we should start to see the first deals on the 7th of May. We're sure there's still going to be some excellent deals in the run up, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in regularly if you don't want to miss out.

Our best bank holiday sales page right here on TechRadar is also worth bookmarking. It's where we'll bring all your favourite retailers into one handy hub, so you won't miss a single deal this bank holiday.



Today's best Currys online deals

Computing

Currys online laptop deals

ASUS E406MA 14-inch laptop | £349 £299 at Currys

This Asus laptop packs 128GB of storage and 4GB RAM with an Intel Pentium processor for under £300 at Currys right now. That's enough for web browsing and lighter work that doesn't require more power-intensive programs. Plus, you can also save £20 on a year of Microsoft Office 365 Home with this laptop.

Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop | £329 at Currys

We don't often see 265GB capacity SSDs in the sub-£400 range for cheap laptops, so this Acer Aspire 3 is a real treat. Not only are you getting an expansive SSD for the money, but there's also an AMD A6 processor and 4GB of RAM in here - respectable specs for handling browsing and streaming.

HP 15-inch laptop | £479 £399 at Currys

If you need a cheap working from home machine, then this HP 15 laptop is a solid buy right now. With an 8th generation Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB RAM and a massive 1TB hard drive, this laptop is an excellent jack of all trades that has enough grunt to handle most applications with ease.



HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £549 £449 at Currys

This HP Pavillion laptop deal offers a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and an expansive 256GB SSD all for well under £500, thanks to the £100 savings. If that wasn't good enough, you can also get free next-day delivery by using the code FREENEXTDAY at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 15 5593 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £549 at Currys

This is an absolutely fantastic working from home machine. With a 512GB SSD, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, and 8GB of RAM this Dell is not only blazingly fast, but it's also super up-to-date. With a cheeky little £50 saving, this is easily one of the best value laptops under £600 currently.

MSI GL75 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,399 £1,099 at Currys

There's a fantastic £300 saving to be had for any would-be gamer on this superb MSI gaming laptop, featuring a 9th Gen i7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to boot, this is one serious machine that will cover you for any game.

Currys online tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet | £199 at Currys

This £199 cheap tablet deal from Currys is perfectly suited to anyone looking for a less expensive option but still wants the premium of an HD screen with a zippy Android processor. You're getting 16GB of storage inside here, but you can always top it up with a micro SD card as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch tablet | £249 £199 at Currys

This Lenovo model offers 64GB of storage and a 10 hour battery life - perfect for gaming, catching up on entertainment, reading, and browsing the web. Plus, new Spotify members can grab six months of Premium for free when purchasing this product.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB | £429 £399 at Currys

There's a cheeky little £30 saving on this 128GB iPad 10.2 at Currys this week, perfect if you're looking for a cheap iPad but need a little more storage space for your movies and games. These have been selling out everywhere in recent weeks, so not only is it a steal, it's a rare discounted deal as well.

Apple iPad Pro 11 64GB (2018) | £719 £669 at Currys

If you're looking for something a little more premium then this £50 off iPad Pro deal is a fantastic buy. Thanks to the latest Pro releases, we're seeing some great discounts on the last generation. It's a great time to pick these up, not only are the prices lower than ever, but they're still blazingly fast, stylish tablets.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5 | £1499 £1049 at Currys

Save £400 on this premium tablet mega-deal this week at Currys. With an 8th gen Intel Core i5-8350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this Surface book beats most laptops in the power department. With such a fantastic saving, you really can't go wrong here if you're looking for one of the very fastest tablets on the market.

Currys online desktop PC deals

Acer C24 23.8-inch all-in-one PC | £579 £529 at Currys

This cheap all-in-one desktop computer offers a solid 10th generation i3 processor to speed things up, as well as 8GB of RAM to keep you multi-tasking through more high-performance programs. You're also getting a 1TB hard drive, more than enough to store everything you'll need.

Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 21.5-inch desktop PC | £499 at Currys

This desktop PC offers a fantastic alternative to grabbing all the pieces of your computer setup individually. You're getting an 8th Gen i3 processor in here with a massive 1TB hard drive and a sturdy 4GB RAM. As well as the computer/monitor, you're also picking up a keyboard and mouse to get you started as well.

MSI Infinite 9SA gaming desktop | £799 £699 at Currys

With a £100 saving, this MSI desktop is an excellent entry point into the world of enthusiast PC gaming. You're getting a Intel Core i5-9400F processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are well rounded specs that will not only get you set for games now, but give you plenty of room to upgrade in the future.

TV & Audio

Currys online 4K TV deals

JVC LT 55-Inch 4K UHD TV with Alexa | £449.99 £349 at Currys

Looking for a cheap 4K TV? You can't go wrong with this specced out JVC smart TV with a £100 saving. Not only will you be getting yourself a fully 4K ultra-HD experience, but there's also Amazon Alexa built-in. Ask Alexa the weather, news, control other smart devices in your house, or simply just flip through the channels with ease.

LG 49SM8200PLA 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699 £479 at Currys

This premium LG 4K TV certainly packs in all the latest tech for an exceptional price. With a NanoCell display supporting HDR10, you'll only get the very crispest colours and large viewing angles. The TruMotion 100 technology will also ensure that all the action on screen is rendered in perfect order, making sure you don't miss a single frame.

Panasonic TX-50GX820B 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699.99 £579.99 at Currys

With HCX Picture processing, this Panasonic TV makes sure to bring extra contrast and brilliant vibrant colours to your 4K display. Premium features like Dolby Atmos audio paired with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ make this Panasonic the complete package, and with an excellent £120 discount on top, it's a great value buy.

Currys online headphone and speaker deals

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds | £129 £89 at Currys

Save £40 on these superb wireless earbuds at Currys this week. With up to 5 hours battery life, a comfortable fit, and excellent noise reduction, these are great cheaper alternatives to the AirPods and Sony earbuds. Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri, these Jabra Elites are an essential buy for any user.

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £159 at Currys

There's a nice little £10 saving on the most popular AirPods from Apple right now. With wireless charging, seamless iOS integration, and 5 hours of battery life, it's easy to see why these AirPods have been on the top of the best sellers list for some time now.



Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 portable speaker | £129 £99 at Currys

Lockdown may have spoiled the party, but you can still blast out the tunes in the garden for cheap with this UE Boom 3 deal at Currys. Rock solid, waterproof, and with great sound quality to boot, we're always ready to recommend this excellent portable speaker at any time.

Gaming & Entertainment

Currys online gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles | From £229 at Currys

Currys is now offering Nintendo Switch Lite game bundles after a stock refresh earlier this week. That means you can grab titles like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for delivery now.

View Deal

PS4 Pro bundles | From £349 at Currys

You'll find a range of PS4 Pro bundles in stock at Currys right now, with deals on the 4K console with FIFA 20, Death Stranding, and Borderlands 3 now available.

View Deal

Xbox One bundles | From £249 at Currys

Currys still has stock of a handful of Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles, starting at some decent prices despite the recent surge in demand. You'll find deals that include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and a wad of Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold months.

View Deal

