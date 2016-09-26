All the Macs that mattered: the 20 most important Apple computers ever

The Mac is in its third decade, and it's still going strong: we're expecting to see a radically redesigned MacBook Pro next month, and we're hoping for an updated 2016 iMac too - although there's a good chance we might have to wait until WWDC for that one.

Today's Macs are very different from the earliest models, of course. The first Mac had 128 kilobytes of memory; the iMac we're writing this on has 16 gigabytes. It's a bit faster, too. But whether it's a Mac SE or a MacBook Air, most Macs have something that sets them apart from other people's PCs - although even Apple has made the odd duffer. Here are some of Apple's greatest Macs, and a few Mac misses too.