New iPad: stores open at 8am on Friday

Apple has announced the new iPad will be on sale at Apple's retail stores on Friday from 8am local time.

The announcement applies to 10 countries - the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland along with Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The new iPad comes in the usual three standard memory variants - 16, 32 and 64GB.

US pricing first: 16GB for $499, 32GB for $599 and 64GB for $699. That's £399, £479 and £559 in the UK.

For Wi-Fi + 4G, then it's $629, $729 and $829 respectively, or £499, £579 and £659 - though the faster data will be of limited use in the UK of course.

The iPad 2 will remain on sale in a 16GB version for $399 (Wi-Fi) and $529 (Wi-Fi+3G). That will really annoy all of Apple's tablet competitiors - iPad 2 will be £329 or £429 in the UK.

From 23 March the new iPad will also be available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Macau, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

