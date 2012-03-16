New iPad: where can I get it?

UPDATE: Check out our new iPad review

The new iPad has been announced, and we've been in contact with all the UK networks to see who is stocking it.

Detail is thin on the ground at the moment, but check back as we'll be getting more information on the new iPad release date and UK price on contract.

Not sure whether to go for the new iPad or the iPad 2 now it's a bit cheaper? Watch our specs comparison video:

Apple

Obviously Apple is selling the new iPad in its shops (where else would the ridiculously long queues come from?) and has given a UK release date of 16 March.

We've no idea on price as yet, but based on last year's efforts, we expect the following: 32GB Wi-Fi only at £479, 64GB Wi-Fi only at £559, 16GB Wi-Fi + 3G at £499 and 32GB Wi-Fi + 3G at £579.

Orange

Orange is offering the new iPad on a £25 per month, 24 month contract with an upfront charge. You'll get 1GB of anytime data, 1GB of quiet time data (Midnight-4am) and 'unlimited' (max 10GB per month) data using BT Openzone Wi-Fi hotspots.

There's good news if you're already an Orange customer as you'll receive a discount on the upfront cost of the new iPad.

Available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants existing Orange customers will need to shell out £199, £249 or £349 up front respectively; with new customers being charged £229, £279 or £379 depending on storage size.

O2

O2 will not be selling the new iPad (which is hardly a surprise seeing as it rarely does such a thing) but will be chucking out the SIM cards apparently.

"We are making SIM cards available for the new iPad, which offer a full integrated iPad experience enabling you to top up directly from the device."

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering the new iPad from £199 on a 24-month agreement for £27 per month including a 2GB UK data allowance with 1GB of BT Openzone included.

If you don't fancy being locked into a 2 year contract you can opt for a 30 day SIM only plan, with usage alerts to your iPad for £15.00 per month offering a 2GB UK data allowance with 1GB of BT Openzone included.

Vodafone say its "network in conjunction with the new iPad offers theoretical speeds of up to 28.8Mbps in major cities and up to 21.1Mbps in major towns and cities."

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the 16GB (£229) and 32GB (£279) versions of the new iPad. Both are available on a £25 per month, 24 month contract with 1GB of anytime data and 1GB of quiet time data (midnight-10am). Existing customers can save £30 on the up-front price of the tablet and the

Head over to http://www.t-mobile.co.uk/shop/new-ipad/ for all the details.

Three

Three says it has "invested significantly over the past year upgrading its network to the latest 3G technology – HSPA+" which it says "will deliver the fastest speeds yet for customers buying the new iPad".

Here are the full Three new iPad tariffs.

The Carphone Warehouse

The Carphone Warehouse has announced it will be stocking the new iPad, plus you can trade in your old model (between £105 and £205 for the iPad 1 and £245 and £355 for the iPad 2)