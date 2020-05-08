The best cheap laptop deals in the bank holiday sales

Bank holiday laptop deals are here, so if you've been holding out for the May sales to pick up your next computer, now's your time to grab a bargain. We're seeing plenty of cheap laptops on offer this weekend, with everything from low-cost Chromebooks to high performance powerhouses on offer for less. So, whether you're searching for that new working from home machine, or you're simply after an upgrade to the next generation of processors, there's a good chance you'll find the perfect deal in the latest bank holiday sales.

These cheap laptop deals have prices starting at just £299 at the moment, with some fantastic specs up for grabs as well. We're seeing popular models like the Acer Swift (now £429.99), HP Pavilion (now £449) and the Asus Zenbook (now £749.99) discounted as well. For Apple fans, we've even found a £200 saving on the 2019 MacBook Pro, which will serve anyone looking for a more luxury laptop as well.

These cheap laptop deals offer some fantastic savings even ahead of the bank holiday sales at the end of the week. If you're looking for more discounts, check out all the retailers already cutting prices below.

Not in the UK? We've found more cheap laptop deals further down the page.

The best bank holiday laptop deals

Asus E406MA 14-inch laptop | £349 £299 at Currys

Cheap laptop deals like this one rarely come with a 14-inch display. Upgrading from the standard 11-inch Chromebook screen will do wonders if you're after a laptop you're going to be using everyday. This particular model also offers 4GB RAM and an excellent 128GB of storage. Make sure you use promo code FREENEXTDAY for, you guessed it, free next day delivery.

HP 15-inch laptop | £479 £399 at Currys

If you're pushing up against a £400 budget, this HP laptop deal from Currys can save you £80 and offers up some competitive specs to boot. With an 8th generation i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a massive 1TB hard drive, there's plenty going on under the hood. That means you're sorted for a cheaper working from home machine. Use promo code FREENEXTDAY to get this laptop delivered tomorrow.

Acer Swift 1 14-inch laptop | £429.99 at John Lewis

If you want to trade that slower hard drive for a speedy SSD, this Acer Swift 1 brings 256GB of such storage to an excellent £429.99 price tag at John Lewis. You're also picking up an Intel Pentium processor and 4GB RAM in here. If you're set on the sleek, portable shell of the Acer Swift - and that two year included guarantee - this is an excellent offer. However, for just £20 more you can upgrade your processor and double your RAM with the HP Pavilion below.

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £549 £449 at Currys

You can save £100 on an HP Pavilion at Currys this week, bringing the already cheap laptop down to an even better price this week. With the latest 10th generation i3 processor, there's some up to date power under the hood, but also 8GB RAM to keep everything running smoothly and an expansive 256GB SSD. You can also save £20 on Microsoft Office 365 Family when you grab this laptop, and have it all shipped with free next day delivery using code FREENEXTDAY at checkout.

HP 14-inch laptop | £579 £479 at Currys

Currys are offering some excellent laptop deals in their bank holiday sales, like this 14-inch HP model with a £100 price cut. Bringing this model under £500 is particularly exciting because of the powerful 10th generation i5 processor sitting inside, as well as the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15 5593 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £549 at Currys

Save £50 on this Dell Inspiron laptop and you'll find that you've grabbed yourself a particularly powerful machine for a great price this weekend. With the latest 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a stunning 512GB SSD, this is one of the best value laptops we've found this week under £600.

Asus ZenBook UX333 13-inch laptop | £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook brings a fantastic i7 processor to the latest bank holiday sales, a far more powerful brain than the other i3s and i5s on this list. It's only 8th generation, however, so you're picking up a slightly older model of that processor to keep the cost down. Not only that, but there's 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage in this 13-inch laptop.

Dell Inspiron 13-7000 13.3-inch laptop | £929.99 £829.99 at Very

Want power and flexibility? This Dell Inspiron 7000 laptop has a fantastic 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That's more than enough to see you ploughing through heavier workloads with plenty of heavy programs and multi-tasking. However, at the same time all this is housed in a gorgeous slimline chassis with a touchscreen display that can easily flip around to act more like a tablet. Plus, you're saving £100 at Very in the latest bank holiday sales.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13-inch - 128GB | £1,299 £1,099.99 at Very

This entry level MacBook Pro is available for £200 less at Very this week. Featuring an 8th generation i5 processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, you're getting the baseline configuration here. However, if you're after one of these luxury laptops with that Apple appeal, you can shave some cash off those high price tags right now.

We're rounding up all the best cheap laptop deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're looking for something with some more RGB, check out the best gaming laptop deals as well.