These cheap 4K TV deals are available for as little as £250 this week

Cheap 4K TV deals are offering some fantastic prices on premium resolution displays this week, with prices starting at just £249 right now. 4K is definitely becoming ever more affordable, and now that these latest price cuts are shaving even more off the cost there's no reason not to upgrade your HD set.

So, if you're looking for crystal clear definition, razor sharp contrast, high-end audio, and picture-perfect upscaling, now is a fantastic time to take the plunge. We're seeing a range of 4K TV deals available this week, with some particularly fantastic offers in the cheaper seats as well.

The majority of these cheap 4K TVs sit between £300 and £500, and offer a range of features, display sizes, and industry leading brands to choose from. Whether you're after a trusty 43-inch Samsung RU7470 (now down to £379.99), or a larger 55-inch LG 55-inch 7450PLA (available for just £398 this week), there's something for everyone available in the latest 4K TV deals.

Not in the UK? Check out more cheap 4K TV prices where you are further down the page.

Cheap 4K TV deals in the latest sales

Luxor 43-inch 4K TV | £299.99 £249.99 at Very

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV, you'd be hard pressed to find a price tag smaller than this £250 number from Very. What's more, you're not even skimping on features here, with HDR10, UHD resolution and Dolby Vision packed into that cheap sales price.

LG 43UM7050 43-inch UHD 4K TV | £399 £319 at Very

An £80 price cut brings this LG 4K TV down to just a hair over £300 this week. That's an excellent price for a well-trusted brand with its fair share of tech under the hood as well. If you're after something with a little more screen real estate, you can pick up this 55-inch model for £419 at Very.

Samsung UE43RU7470 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429.99 £379.99 at Currys

Save £50 on this faithful Samsung 4K TV - a well established model that proves popular every time there's a sale. You're picking up Samsung's own Dynamic Crystal Colour tech in here, as well as HDR10+. Easy to set up and offering fantastic quality for a low price tag, it's obvious why this is such a fan favourite.

LG 7450PLA 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429 £398 at Currys

This 55-inch LG 4K TV is sitting well in a £400 price bracket - a spot usually reserved for more premium 43 or 49-inch displays. You are picking up a slightly older model for your cash, but still a 2019 release so there's plenty of tech under the hood to offer stunning 4K resolution in a larger screen size than you'd usually see at this price.

Samsung UE43TU7100 (2020) 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £399 at John Lewis

Or, upgrade to this 2020 model for just £1 more this week (though you are sacrificing screen space with this 43-inch Samsung). You're still picking up all that Samsung quality and ease of use, but future-proofing your purchase just a little bit. Plus, you can pick up an excellent five-year guarantee when you shop at John Lewis. You can also grab the 55-inch model for £599. View Deal

LG 49SM8200PLA 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £599 £499 at Currys

This £600 4K TV is down to under £500 at Currys this week, offering up a fantastic TV deal with some stunning features to boot. You're picking up one of LG's NanoCell TVs, with powerful processors for upscaling, as well as TruMotion 100. Use code TVFREENDAY at checkout to receive free next day shipping, and new Spotify members can also take advantage of a free six month Spotify Premium subscription.

More cheap 4K TV deals

Shop all cheap 4K TV deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the latest OLED TV prices if you're looking for a more premium display.