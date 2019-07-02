Brazil vs Argentina live stream: how to watch the Copa América 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

It's been a contrasting 2019 Copa América for the two biggest rivals in South America. Brazil will be reasonably satisfied with their showing so far, reaching the last four for the first time since 2007. Argentina on the other hand, struggled through the group phase and labored to unconvincing win over Qatar. And yet a match of this magnitude will always be an unmissable event - keep reading to discover how to watch tonight's Copa América semi-final clash with our Argentina vs Brazil live stream (it's ESPN+ if you're in the US).

Live stream Brazil vs Argentina - where and when Today's Copa América 2019 semi-final match takes place at the 64,000-capacity Mineirão - officially known as the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto Stadium in Belo Horizonte. Kick-off is at 9.30pm BRT local time on Tuesday (the same in AST), meaning a 1.30am BST start for viewers in the UK.

While a showdown against either holders Chile or Peru may await the winner, for fans of Brazil and Argentina this is the one game of the tournament they'd most want to win.

Brazil are far more pragmatic a team than the Pele, Zico and Ronaldo led teams of yesteryear, with flair giving way to defensive solidity under boss Tite. They've kept clean sheets in their last six matches across all competitions and have conceded just two goals in their 14 games and will be confident of nullifying an Argentina forward line that has underwhelmed in the competition so far. They've coped well without the talismanic Neymar, and save for going to penalties against Paraguay, they've looked comfortable throughout.

No player in the world is more adept at unlocking stingy backlines at Lionel Messi, but the Barcelona star has looked a weary figure on the pitch at times, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealing he will be asking his star player to play a workhorse style role for tonight's clash, rather than the buccaneering style one would expect. It points to a cautious approach from both sides, but a game that will likely erupt once the first goal goes in.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's game and every single match of the Copa América - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our Brazil vs Argentina live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Our handy guide below gives you a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América across different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

As ever, the problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, where you'll find your stream is most likely geo-blocked.

Help is at hand however. Using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - you'll be able to select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to live stream Brazil vs Argentina in the US

While ESPN has scooped the English language rights to this year's tournament, they won't be broadcasting matches live on TV. Instead the network is offering all 26 matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service Today's game kicks off at 5.30pm PT and 8.30pm ET. If you're outside the US but still want to watch the ESPN+ coverage of Argentina vs Brazil, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to stream Brazil vs Argentina live in the UK

While they may be channels that you've only ever flicked past on the EPG, the lesser-known Premier Sports network has won exclusive rights to show all of the action from Brazil live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. It'll be a very late start for those looking to watch tonight's game from the UK, with kick-off scheduled for 1.30am prime time on Wednesday morning. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed to Premier Sports, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage of the later stage of the tournament now being shown TSN1. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the soccer. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream Argentina vs Brazil in Australia