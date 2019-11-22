Black Friday Bake Off: this deal cuts £220 off the KitchenAid stand mixer used in the tent

For Black Friday, Argos has knocked a huge £220 off the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, as used in The Great British Bake Off.

The supremely robust mixer comes with attachments for mixing, beating and kneading, and makes light work of cakes, meringues and pastry.

It has 10 speeds that are adjustable via a manual lever on the side (easy to operate with messy hands), and its 4.8-litre bowl is dishwasher safe to make cleanup a breeze.

This is a professional-quality mixer, and comes with a five-year manufacturer's guarantee, so you can be assured of a repair or replacement from KitchenAid in the unlikely event that anything goes wrong.

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer: £499.99 £279.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £220 off this premium stand mixer, as used in the tent on The Great British Bake Off. It's very solidly made, and comes with attachments for kneading, mixing and whisking. Once you've finished, you can pop the bowl and attachments in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. A truly exceptional deal on a professional quality mixer.

View Deal

We can't guarantee it'll make you into a star baker, but it will at least give you a fighting chance. If you're not in the UK, check out the deals below for a great price on KitchenAid mixers near you.

