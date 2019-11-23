Big Black Friday gaming deals: save up to £100 on Razer, Thrustmaster and more

The Argos Black Friday sale has arrived, bringing a raft of impressive gaming deals. While there aren't any console bundles on sale yet (a situation we expect might change over the coming days), this is the perfect time to grab a huge discount on racing wheels and headsets from the likes of Razer, Thrustmaster and Steelseries.

These aren't just any old accessories – many of them feature highly in our roundups of the best racing wheels and the best gaming headsets, which makes these deals all the more impressive.

Snap up one of these bargains while they last and transform your gaming experience, whether it's on PC, Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

Racing wheel deals

Thrustmaster T150 gaming wheel: £179.99 £119.99 at Argos

Our reviewer particularly enjoyed the force feedback when testing this racing wheel for PC and PS4. It doesn't feel quite as smooth as more expensive wheels, but it's still fantastic fun and really brings racing games to life. With a third off, that sounds pretty good to us.

View Deal

Thrustmaster T300RS racing wheel: £329.99 £229.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £100 off this steering wheel and pedal set for PS3 and PS4. The realistic 11in wheel features force feedback to immerse you in the race, plus 13 action buttons. A great game-changer for GT fans.

View Deal

Gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset: £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos this Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It's an absolute steal at a whisker under £30.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1X headset: £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

This gaming headset offers great sound quality, and is compatible with all gaming systems thanks to the trusty 3.5mm jack. In our tests we were impressed by its quality and low-key looks, and with a third off at Argos this Black Friday, it looks and sounds mighty tempting.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1P headset: £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

A gaming headset for any platform, including PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1P looks sleek and sounds great. It's tough too, with a metal-reinforced headband built to survive being thrown into a backpack for gaming on the move. Sounds like a winner to us.

View Deal

Razer Thresher headset: £149.99 £89.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked a huge £60 off this premium wireless gaming headset for Black Friday. It packs powerful sound, and our reviewer found it exceptionally comfortable, even for long gaming sessions. Battery life is superb too, and it's surprisingly lightweight.

View Deal

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset: £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for Black Friday, making it a great buy,

View Deal

If you live outside the UK, we've also rounded up some great deals on racing wheels and headsets where you are, including some Black Friday bargains:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.