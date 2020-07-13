The best energy deals in July 2020

Find the best energy deals now Get your quote:

We've partnered with MoneySupermarket to help you find the best energy deals in your area. Our energy comparison tool takes less than five minutes to use, and could save you hundreds on your energy bills. Save money now

The best energy deals can save you hundreds of pounds every year. In fact, switching energy supplier regularly is one of the best ways to ensure you're not paying more for your gas and electricity than you should.

But the best energy deal for one household won't be the same for another. After all, energy prices differ depending on where in the UK you live, and how complicated it is to supply your area; and your bills are affected by how much gas and electricity you use too.

The fastest way to find the right energy deal for your household - and see the exact savings you could make from switching - is to run an energy comparison.

You'll be shown all the best tariffs available in your area, with an estimate of how much each would cost you every year if you were to switch.

However, it's still possible to get an idea of the best energy deals across the UK, on average, using a typical household’s annual fuel consumption. And that's exactly what we've done in this guide. We've researched the best tariffs on average across the UK this month, highlighting the cheapest energy deals below, and the best green energy deals as well.

If you see something you like, you can either go directly to the supplier for a quote, or you can run an energy comparison to compare the savings you'd make from switching to that tariff with those of other tariffs available in your area, to make sure you're choosing to the best energy deal possible.

Bear in mind that any prices you're quoted will be exactly the same, whether you go directly through the supplier or through a price comparison website. Also, if you decide to switch, most suppliers and comparison sites will handle the switching process for you for free, if you choose.

The best energy deals where you live

To find the average best energy deals this month in each of the UK’s 14 energy distribution regions, we calculated all prices below according to a typical household’s annual fuel consumption: 12,000 kWh of gas and 2,900 kWh of electricity.

We then compared each price to the Ofgem energy price cap, which is £1,127 per year, to illustrate the savings a typical household would make by switching to one of these cheap energy deals.

In addition, we’ve also considered whether each supplier below offers any incentives for you to join them, or if they penalise you for leaving your contract with early exit fees.

Don't forget that you could save more or less than the amounts shown below, depending on the amount of energy your household uses. To get a personalised quote for the exact savings your home could make, you'll need to run an energy price comparison.

Read on to find the best energy deals, on average, in your region…

East England: best energy deals

Cheapest energy deal: Avro Energy | Simple and SuperFixed | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £753.61

Save £391/year – Avro Energy scores highly on user review site Trustpilot, where it averages 4.7 stars out of 5 from over 33,000 reviews. The supplier's Simple and SuperFixed 12-month fixed tariff undercuts the energy cap by almost £400 per year, making it great value for money. There are no early exit fees, either.

Compare Avro Energy with the rest of the market

Best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £765.15

Save £361/year – If you’re looking for a green energy deal, then the Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service tariff could be a better choice. This is because you get 100% renewable electricity as standard. Plus, you can also choose to include 10% green gas and carbon-offset the remaining 90%. Although early exit fees apply, this is currently the cheapest green energy deal available in East England. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

East Midlands: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £744.58

Save £382/year – Tonik are committed to supplying their customers with green energy at an affordable cost. That’s why they supply 100% renewable electricity and 10% green gas, with the remaining 90% as carbon-offset. You’ll also get a free boiler service with this plan, but watch out for the early exit fees. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

London: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £783.97

Save £343/year – As well as being the cheapest tariff available in London, Tonik’s Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 is also green. This is because Tonik supply 100% renewable electricity and 10% green gas, with the remaining 90% as carbon-offset. On top of this, you get a free boiler service worth over £80 with this plan. Early exit fees do apply though. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

Merseyside and North Wales: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £788.11

Save £338/year – Like all Tonik’s tariffs, their Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service deal has 100% renewable electricity as standard. Plus, you also have the chance to include 10% green gas and carbon-offset the remaining 90%. You’ll also get a free boiler service as part of the deal, but watch out for the exit fees if you decide to leave your contract early. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

North East England: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Outfox the Market | Fix’D 20 12.0 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £770.06

Save £356/year – With Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 12.0 tariff, you can enjoy cleaner and cheaper energy. All of their electricity is 100% renewable, so you can make a real and tangible difference by switching. Plus, their customers rate their customer service as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot. Compare Outfox with the rest of the market

North Scotland: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £827.05

Save £299/year – Not only is Tonik’s Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 the cheapest energy tariff in North Scotland, but you also get a free boiler service worth over £80 thrown in, too. On top of this, the tariff is also green and all electricity is 100% renewable. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

North West England: best energy deal

Cheapest energy deal and best green energy deal

Outfox the Market | Fix’D 20 12.0 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £762.37

Save £364/year – With an average of 4.5 stars out of 5 on user review site Trustpilot, Outfox the Market are one of the UK’s most popular energy suppliers. As well as excellent customer service, they also supply green energy that’s 100% renewable. All that is even better when you consider this deal is over £350 cheaper than the price cap. Compare Outfox with the rest of the market

South East England: best energy deals

Cheapest variable energy deal: Outfox the Market | One Green Flex 2.0 | No contract | Variable | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £783.88

Save £343/year – Outfox the Market offer a number of cheap, green energy deals. In the South East of England, their One Green Flex 2.0 tariff comes out as the cheapest available. Remember though, it’s a variable tariff, so the price could go up (or, indeed, get even lower). Compare Outfox with the rest of the market

Cheapest fixed energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £803.36

Save £323/year – If you’d rather opt for a fixed contract, then Tonik’s Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service tariff is the best available in the area. It’s a green tariff and, although you don’t quite save as much money as you do with the variable tariff, you’re locked into a great deal. As an added bonus, you also get a free boiler service. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

South England: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £782.47

Save £344/year – Not only is this Tonik Energy deal the cheapest in the area, but it’s also green. In addition, you also get a free boiler service which is worth over £80 when you sign up. Just remember that there are early exit fees involved in the contract. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

South Scotland: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Outfox the Market | Fix’D 20 12.0 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £768.86

Save £358/year – Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 12.0 tariff is the cheapest option in South Scotland. Plus, because it uses 100% renewable electricity, it’s also a green tariff. On top of this, Outfox the Market boasts an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, so you also know you’re entering a contract with a supplier people trust. Compare Outfox with the rest of the market

South Wales: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Outfox the Market | Fix’D 20 12.0 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £770.95

Save £356/year – Outfox the Market’s Fix’D 20 12.0 tariff is impressively cheap at £770 per year. It’s also fixed for 12 months, so you’re locked into a great deal. Plus, even if circumstances change, there are no exit fees. This means you can switch whenever you like. Compare Outfox with the rest of the market

South West England: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Tonik Energy | Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 + Free Boiler Service | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £810.04

Save £316/year – Tonik’s Green SuperPower (1 Year) v6 comes with a free boiler service, too. This 12-month plan uses 100% renewable electricity and you can choose to include 10% green gas and carbon-offset the remaining 90%.Just watch out for those early exit fees. Compare Tonik with the rest of the market

West Midlands: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Outfox the Market | Fix’D 20 12.0 | 12 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: no | Average annual price: £763.86

Save £363/year – With over 20,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Outfox the Market have an average customer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. But, as well as providing industry-leading customer service, they also offer green energy. This is because their Fix’D 20 12.0 tariff uses 100% renewable energy. So, not only can you make a greener choice by switching, but you could also save over £350. Compare Outfox with the rest of the market

Yorkshire: best energy deal

Cheapest and best green energy deal: Yorkshire Energy | Green Flamborough - Fixed until 31st July 2021 | 13 months | Fixed rate | Early exit fees: £30/fuel | Average annual price: £760.81

Save £366/year – In Yorkshire, local supplier Yorkshire Energy comes out on top. Their Green Flamborough - Fixed until 31st July 2021 tariff is fixed for 13 months rather than the usual 12, so you get a little bit of extra security. As an added bonus, it’s a green tariff and they’re a community-focused company. Compare Yorkshire Energy with the rest of the market

How to find the cheapest energy deals

Keeping track of the best energy deal can be difficult. With new deals and new companies appearing all the time, it really does pay to do your research and check for cheap energy deals regularly.

Between January and May of last year, almost 2.5 million electricity customers switched supplier because they found a better deal elsewhere. The best way to know if there’s a better deal on the market for you is to run an energy comparison on an impartial price comparison website.

However, please be aware that most energy comparison sites will automatically show you the best deals they can switch you to. In order to see all deals (and often the very cheapest), you'll need to change the results filter to include plans that require switching directly through the supplier.