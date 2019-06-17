Beat Saber VR gets 360-degree play, but only the Oculus Quest can manage it

If you've been following the steady release of VR games over the past few years, you've probably heard of Beat Saber: a frenetic, rhythm-based lightsaber game that mixes up Guitar Hero gameplay with fluid VR motion controls, giving us the Kylo Ren teen rocker simulator we never knew we wanted.

Beat Saber launched to Early Access in May 2018, and quickly gained a following for its fast-paced gameplay, awesome soundtrack, and lightsabers (people love lightsabers, ok?). Players wield a 'saber' in each hand and whack incoming blocks to the beat of the music, though until now it's only been head on.

As reported by RoadtoVR, anyone who's purchased Beat Saber on Oculus Quest, the latest wireless VR headset from Oculus, will be able to play the game in 360 Mode – which sends blocks towards you in random directions for a more challenging and chaotic experience. Already worried you were flailing your arms around like a maniac? That's about to get worse.

The reason it's only on Oculus Quest is the headset's six degrees of freedom (6DOF) motion sensor, which allow you to move around a room untethered and more fluidly control your perspective inside VR environments.

While most VR games are automatically designed for headsets unable to do this, the Beat Saber update showcases the capability of the Quest and the kinds of expanded VR experiences that will be possible with enhanced tracking technology.

Beat Games has said that they plan to bring a version of the mode to other, more static-view headsets, though it will likely be limited to 180-degree play.

You can see a gameplay trailer for 360 Mode above: so as not to completely screw you over, it seems to throw blocks from points generally in your eyeline, rather than having to continually spin back and forth to catch everything coming your way.

its latest update has shown just what developers can achieve when growing a game's offering – even now that the game is technically out of Early Access.

Beat Saber is a multi-platform title, and can be accessed through PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.