Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Champions League online from anywhere

Can Chelsea bounce back from their FA Cup final defeat last weekend - or will it be another blue Saturday night in West London? As well as missing out on the chance to win their first silverware of the Lampard era, the Stamford Bridge side also lost captain Cesar Azpilicueta and star forward Christian Pulisic to injury. Bayern Munich hammered Chelsea 3-0 in the 1st leg of this tie all the way back in February, but the German champions might not be at their sharpest today, as they haven't played a competitive fixture since July 4. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live stream today and catch all the action from the Champions League tie.

Bayern vs Chelsea live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea kicks off at 9pm local time in Munich (CEST), which is 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET / 12pm PT for those in the US. Anyone who already subscribes to a service that gets them Champions League football can make sure they're able to access it abroad - just try this incredible VPN deal to watch the game online just as if you were at home today.

Frank Lampard has his work cut out trying to gee his players up for the challenge ahead, but it just so happens that he's got a doozy of a tale up his sleeve. He was on the pitch rather than in the dugout when Chelsea faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in 2012, and fired in one of the penalties in the shootout that sealed victory for Roberto Di Matteo's side.

Consistency has been an issue for Chelsea throughout this season, but they've taken some big scalps since football's restart, with wins over both Man City and Man United. Willian and Pulisic were the main men in their victory over City, but it's likely that neither of them will be involved tonight.

Bayern Munich finished the German domestic season with a league and cup double, but the Champions League is the trophy they want above all others. FC Hollywood haven't won the Champions League since 2013, which is disappointing when you consider just how much talent is packed into their squad.

Serge Gnabry scored a brace in the 1st leg, with Robert Lewandowski joining him on the scoresheet late on. The Pole would have actually missed the 2nd leg through injury had football not been paused, but he recovered during the mid-season break to score 12 goals after the restart.

No matter where you are in the world, our guide to watching a Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live stream has you covered - all the best Champions League live stream options are detailed in full below.

Related: here's how to live stream Europa League

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match.View Deal

How to stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea and live stream the Champions League in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it's the home of more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season - including tonight's clash. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. Kick-off for Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in Canada for free

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Bayern Munich vs Chelsea. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match kicks off at 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of the Champions League and live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea online. It costs (essentially) $20 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's a 7am NZST kick-off on Sunday morning for those of you looking to tune in.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is Sony Ten 1, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time late on Saturday night/in the early hours of Sunday morning. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .