The best bank holiday sales and deals at Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Boohoo, Argos and more

It's the final day of the August bank holiday sales and we've just updated our selection of the best deals you can get today. So if you want a super cheap Fitbit, a new pair of headphones, a waterproof ereader or maybe you're going to finally get a better broadband deal or a new smartphone there's lot to choose from today.
So sit back and check out our picks which include TVs, laptops, consoles, fashion brands, furniture and smart home gadgets too. Digging out discounts is what we do, not just every bank holiday or Black Friday, but every day of the week, so you know we'll steer you to the best ones.
Bank holiday sales: quick links
- Amazon: currently running an end-of-summer sale.
- John Lewis: save up to 50% on multiple categories.
- Dell: fantastic discounts on a range of laptops and PCs
- AO: going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals.
- Argos: Big Red Sale on home, garden and tech this weekend.
- Currys: Summer mega offers and help to 'beat the heat'.
- Sky TV: Great discounts on SKy Sports and Cinema TV bundles.
- ebuyer: big discounts on laptops for heading back to school.
- B&Q: Get that outdoor project sorted while the nice weather's back!
- boohoo: Save up 80% off everything!
- Very: Bank holiday deals on home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more.
More retailer bank holiday deals
- ASOS - new customers save 10% with this code: ASOSNEW19
- Carphone Warehouse - packed with exclusive online-only discounts
- CDKeys.com - save up to 90% on games and XBLG/PS Plus subs
- DFS - save up to half price on sofas
- Dreams - half price sleep event on mattresses and beds
- Dunelm Mill - save big on furniture, bedding, curtains and rugs
- eBay - discounts on pretty much everything
- Expedia - save on combined flights and hotel bookings
- ExpressVPN - save 49% on a subscription
- Jessops - save hundreds on cameras, lenses and gear
- LastMinute.com - Flash sales and holidays for less
- Lovehoney.co.uk - save up to 50% at the hottest adults-only store
- New Look - get ready for summer with these deals
- Next - clearance event is live right now
- Now TV - discounts on Sky TV passes for Chernobyl and more
- OntheBeach.co.uk - go all inclusive from just £205pp
- Superdry - save big at the popular fashion brand
- Timberland - summer savings are live
- TopShop - student sales and more this weekend
- TravelSupermarket - get away from it all with hotels, flights and more
- Wiggle - get discounted active wear for fitness and sports today
TechRadar's Top Bank Holiday Deals
Kindle Paperwhite |
£119.99 £89.99 at Amazon
You can save £30 today on the usual £119.99 asking price on the Kindle Paperwhite and we think this is the best price you're likely to see this side of Black Friday where we might see a return of the all-time low Prime Day price which was only a tenner cheaper to be fair. Or get it at John Lewis with a free two-year warranty.
Fitbit Versa Lite |
£149.99 £119.99 at Amazon
Fitbit's cheapest smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid gets a big discount today. Activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, 4-day battery and a water resistant design all available in a stunning range of new colours.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones
£330 £259 at Amazon
These industry-leading, noise-cancelling headphones are a smart choice if you need a new pair of over-ear headphones for your commute – and with £70 taken off the price, that choice looks to be more savvy than ever.
3 Philips Hue Bulbs |
£103.90 £69.99 at Amazon
Hue bulbs are super expensive and we usually have to wait for Black Friday or Prime Day for a decent deal, except for today! These are the E27 screw-in bulbs, but the same offer is also on the B22 Bayonet ones and the smaller E14 screw-in bulbs.
BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £90 reward card
While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £26.99 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb. Deal ends on August 29.View Deal
Three | 24 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month, and £10 per month for the first 6 months
If 8GB of data isn't quite enough to fill your streaming appetite, this unlimited data offer from Three could be the better option. Costing just £20 a month. You have two options - if you don't mind being tied in for 24 months, then you only have to pay a tenner for the first 6 months. Or, if that doesn't sound ideal, then you can go for £20 per month for one year only.
Google Pixel 3a | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm
The cheaper of the two contracts, choosing the Google Pixel 3a will land you monthly bills of £34 and 10GB of data. On top of that is the inclusion of your free gift - Xbox One, Sonos speaker or B&O headphones. If you want high-end camera quality while still scoring a free gift, this contract is ideal.
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB):
£569 £469 at Amazon
The most powerful of these three phones, the iPhone 7 Plus is still an impressive device to get your hands on. For a price of £469, you're getting a 5.5-inch screen, 2900mAh battery and an all-round impressive phone for £100 less than the norm.
Philips 49-inch 4K Ambilight TV |
£700 £519 at Amazon
You can save £180 today on this 2018 ambilight TV, so if you've been after a recent version of the popular line that shines coloured light onto nearby surfaces to match what's showing on the TV, this is a great price.
Amazon Echo Dot |
£49.99 £34.99 at John Lewis
John Lewis includes a two-year guarantee. The Echo Dot goes from strength-to-strength with each iteration and this modern 3rd-gen version is the best yet with refined audio that's louder than ever. The built-in Alexa assistant is getting smarter all the time too and is great for requesting random information, playing music or controlling your smart home devices.
£50 PSN Credit | £44.99 at CDKeys
Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free
If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.
Bank holiday TV deals
Philips 55PUS7303 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £549.99
Ambilight TV deals have been super quiet over the last few weeks, but we're all over this £250 discount. Ambilight screens emit coloured light from the sides to match the on-screen action for a glorious enthralling cinematic experience that leaves other TVs for dust.
Philips 49-inch 4K Ambilight TV |
£700 £519 at Amazon
You can save £180 today on this 2018 ambilight TV, so if you've been after a recent version of the popular line that shines coloured light onto nearby surfaces to match what's showing on the TV, this is a great price.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £529
Hisense is a seriously strong contender for your cash this week if you're after a large-screen TV deal. This really is amazing value for a 4K TV deal of this size. You're still getting a 60Hz HDR panel on along with a £123 saving on an ace 4K smart TV.
- See our full selection of cheap TV deals
Bank holiday laptop deals
Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 laptop:
£449.99 £299 at Amazon
This beautiful laptop/tablet convertible is a fantastic piece of kit for regular work and artists alike. Instead of a regular keyboard you have a dynamic secondary touch interface where a keyboard will illuminate when required. Or you can use the bundled pen to draw and edit artwork on the same surface.
Asus VivoBook E201NA 11.6-inch laptop | £159.99 at Amazon
If you need a basic, super cheap laptop that won't take up all the space in your bag when you're mobile, this is a real contender for a seriously low price. 4GB of RAM is enough to run basic tasks easily enough and the 64GB of storage will easily handle the Windows updates that the 32GB models struggle to cope with.
Asus X540NA 15.6-inch laptop | £259 at Amazon
Save £41 today. This laptop deal offers excellent value with 4GB of RAM for light multitasking and a large 1TB of storage for well under £300. The chocolate black colour scheme won't be for everyone, but you've gotta love that price.
HP 255 G7 15.6-inch laptop | £349.97 at ebuyer
The spec inside this laptop is a real head turner at this price. A 256GB SSD paired with 8GB of RAM means this will handle multiple tasks at once with ease. An AMD Ryzen processor and Redeon Vega 3 graphics card will allow for some very light gaming too.
- Check out our full roundup of the best cheap laptop deals
Smart home bank holiday sales
Amazon Echo Dot |
£49.99 £34.99 at John Lewis
John Lewis includes a two-year guarantee. The Echo Dot goes from strength-to-strength with each iteration and this modern 3rd-gen version is the best yet with refined audio that's louder than ever. The built-in Alexa assistant is getting smarter all the time too and is great for requesting random information, playing music or controlling your smart home devices.
Amazon Echo
£89.99 £59.99 at John Lewis
Amazon Fire TV Stick |
£39.99 £29.99 at John Lewis
TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug:
£29.99 £15.98 at Amazon
Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.
Amazon Fire HD 8 |
£79.99 £54.99 at Amazon
Gaming bank holiday sales
£50 PSN Credit | £44.99 at CDKeys
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription:
£49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys
This is the cheapest PlayStation Plus deal in the UK for a 12-month subscription with other retailers only knocking a few quid off the £49.99 RRP. CDKeys will send you a digital PSN code straight away, so you don't even have to wait for delivery. We've been using the site for years for PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold codes and game codes and we're not surprised to see it with the cheapest price as it has great form.
Xbox One X Gold Rush Edition | £322.95 at Game Collection
Xbox Live Gold (12 month subscription) | £35.99 at CDKeys
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One £6.99 at CDKeys
PUBG is available at a super cheap price this weekend. PUBG essentially kicked off the Battle Royale genre long before Fortnite - find out why for an absolute steal today.
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit:
£60 £39.99 at 365games
While most are is still charging the original £60 Nintendo Labo price, UK gaming specialists 365games.co.uk has knocked down the price a hefty amount this week. Don't forget you need a Nintendo Switch console to enjoy this new interactive toy that you and the kids can build together.
PlayStation: The Official Magazine subscription from £15
Need help deciding what to play on your new PS4? Official PlayStation Magazine is the definitive source for the latest PS4 news, features, and reviews. Plus, you'll get regular freebies with the mag. Subscribe now from just £15!
Official Xbox magazine subscriptions from £15
Need help deciding what to play on your new Xbox One or Xbox One X? Xbox: The Official Magazine is the definitive source for the latest news, previews, reviews and in-depth features on all things Xbox. Plus, you'll get regular freebies in the mag. Subscribe now from just £15.
Edge magazine subscription deals start at just £15
Need help deciding what to play on your new Switch? Edge magazine has reviews and previews of all the latest games, as well as news and insight from across the industry. As one of the oldest and most trusted in the business, Edge has got you covered. Subscribe now from just £15.
Bank holiday broadband deals
BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £90 reward card
BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £110 reward card + £50 M&S voucher
With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £33.87 a month after the £110 reward card. Deal ends on August 29.View Deal
BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £90 reward card
TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation |
£26pm £23.50pm
With the exclusion of Vodafone, no other broadband deal can touch this offer for value. You're getting average speeds of 67Mb for just £23.50 a month. Take a thorough look through our best fibre broadband deals guide and you'll see, this is the cheapest price around for average speeds this fast.
Bank holiday mobile phone deals
Three | 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £9 per month
Costing just £9 a month, Three has taken the spot of the best price tag at this data point. You can go cheaper but that will mean a massive drop in data. In fact, without jumping up to the unlimited regions of data, this feels like the best value SIMO plan around right now, shooting past Vodafone's 8GB data SIM for £10 a month.
Three | 24 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month, and £10 per month for the first 6 months
If 8GB of data isn't quite enough to fill your streaming appetite, this unlimited data offer from Three could be the better option. Costing just £20 a month. You have two options - if you don't mind being tied in for 24 months, then you only have to pay a tenner for the first 6 months. Or, if that doesn't sound ideal, then you can go for £20 per month for one year only.
Three | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month
If an unlimited data cap seems a little bit overkill to you then this could be a better option. It drops the data down to 100GB which is still a massive amount to get through each month. And with that drop in data comes a price drop to £18, making it more affordable. Like the two offers above, no other network can offer this much data at this price.
Google Pixel 3a | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm
The cheaper of the two contracts, choosing the Google Pixel 3a will land you monthly bills of £34 and 10GB of data. On top of that is the inclusion of your free gift - Xbox One, Sonos speaker or B&O headphones. If you want high-end camera quality while still scoring a free gift, this contract is ideal.
Google Pixel 3a XL | EE | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm
Going up in price by £5 a month, the Google Pixel 3a XL is the larger and more impressive option. It pushes a larger processor, battery and slightly improved camera specs. Obviously, you still also get the free gift and EE's superfast 4G speeds.
Honor 20 from Argos |
£399.99 £369.95
If you're on a budget with your new phone but want something smart and powerful, here's the deal for you. You're getting an impressive 2019 device and only having to pay £369.95 to get it - a £30 reduction in price making this an excellent price to pay.
Get this deal from Amazon
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB):
£569 £469 at Amazon
The most powerful of these three phones, the iPhone 7 Plus is still an impressive device to get your hands on. For a price of £469, you're getting a 5.5-inch screen, 2900mAh battery and an all-round impressive phone for £100 less than the norm.
Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB):
£452 £373 at Amazon
Dropping down in price, the iPhone 6s Plus is older but a far cheaper option. It comes with a strong camera. great full HD display and a 5.5-inch screen. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this phone so it is worth grabbing in this sale if you're interested.
Apple iPhone 6s (32GB):
£348 £299 at Amazon
Free month of Spotify with these mobile deals
With the exclusion of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus you can apply the voucher code 10OFF at the checkout with any of these offers to save an additional £10 on the upfront spend:
- Huawei P30 Pro - £90 upfront | £37pm | 30GB data
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - £150 upfront | £47pm | 30GB data
- Samsung Galaxy S10 - £270 upfront | £30 a month | 30GB data
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - £275 upfront | £37 a month | 30GB data
- iPhone 8 - 99p upfront | £37pm | 30GB data
- iPhone XR - £109 upfront | £37pm | 30GB data
- iPhone XS - £250 upfront | £47pm | 100GB data
More great bank holiday sale picks
Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free
If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.
boohoo up to 80% off everything
This ever-popular online fashion retailer enjoys a sale on most weekends, but there are some huuuuge savings today with loads of holiday items available for up to 80% off in the sale. So if your wardrobe needs a spring update ahead of summer, this is a great chance to do it for less. The sale includes thousands of items in both women's and men's categories.
If you're after something specific that's not included above, you'll probably find it in one of our other regular updated deals hubs. We've got a massive list of super cheap TV deals, or maybe it's time for a new cheap laptop? If gaming's your thing and you're looking for a new console we've got you covered for a cheap PS4, or maybe Xbox One deals, or maybe you're after a Nintendo Switch bundle? We've seen some fantastic mobile phone deals too. Bank holidays are also usually a great time to get a cheaper Sky TV deal.