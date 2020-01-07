BAFTA awards 2020 nominations announced: here's the full list

The full list of nominees for the 2020 BAFTAs has been revealed, with the billion dollar-grossing supervillain origin pic Joker leading the way with 11 nominations, including a best actor nomination for Joaquin Phoenix.



Martin Scorsese's Netflix original movie The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood then follow with 10 nominations each, while Sam Mendes' Great War movie 1917 takes nine.

Notably, Margot Robbie is nominated twice in the same category for supporting actress. One nomination is for her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while the other is for her role in the Fox News drama Bombshell.

The awards take place on February 2, shortly before the Oscars on February 9. The nominations have attracted some criticism on social media for their lack of diversity, with no female directors scoring a nomination for best director, for example. Greta Gerwig, director of the new adaptation of Little Women, misses out on a nomination in this category, as she did with the Golden Globes.

Here's the complete list:

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad Al-kateab (Director/producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/director)

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Best Original Screenplay

Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Best Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score

1917 – Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino

Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy – Jany Temime

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & Hair

1917 – Naomi Donne

Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic

The Magic Boat

In Her Boots

British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award (public vote)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward