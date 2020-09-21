1,073-piece Baby Yoda Lego launches the same day The Mandalorian Season 2

Lego released a little figurine of Baby Yoda as part of a Mandalorian playset earlier this year, but he was just a tiny accessory. Now, it's releasing a 7.5" x 8.5" x 5" (19cm x 21cm x 13cm) playset that looks like it may have stumbled, life-size and blocky, straight out of the show.

Lego is taking pre-orders today, September 21, for a 1,073-piece set of The Child, which will ship worldwide and arrive in homes on October 30th, just in time for the release date of The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode One on Disney Plus. The pre-order page goes live at 1PM PST/ 4PM EST / 9PM BST for $79.99 / £69.99 / $AU119.99.

Along with Baby Yoda itself, the set includes the gearstick knob that it steals from Mando's ship to play with; an information plaque that includes the creature's age, height and other details; and the aforementioned mini-figurine of The Child as a bonus. The set is targeted for builders ages 10 and up.

With a "posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth", you'll be able to change its facial expressions to imitate your favorite scenes and memes from the show.

We've already found tons of Baby Yoda toys from Hasbro, Funko and others, but this LEGO set could be the best we've seen yet.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: LEGO)

Ready for more Baby Yoda action?

A fan favorite of season one, The Child will play a central role in the upcoming season, in which Din Djarin seeks out the Jedi who could give The Child a safer home.

We spoke to Pedro Pascal about the upcoming season, who knows "what" The Child is but is still missing plenty of details about his origin. “Actually, the truth is that The Child in the series is obviously a very, central story to the whole world of the show – and it's one that they even keep as a mystery from me,” he said.

We've collected all the latest rumors of castings, plot threads and Baby Yoda gossip on our Mandalorian hub page. With the first episode of season 2 and our new Baby Yoda LEGO set to wait for, the next month is going to be a tough wait.