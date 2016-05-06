You can now now get half price Apple Music if you're a student

Being a student can be difficult financially, but Apple's offering a helping hand allowing you to stream unlimited music at a lower, more affordable price.

Student discount on Apple Music means in the US it'll cost US$4.99 rather than the normal US$9.99 subscription cost, while in the UK it's £4.99 and in Australia it's AU$5.99, exactly 50% off.

When you've signed up you'll be able to keep the discount for four years, which is hopefully enough time to get you through your education.

Musical gap year

Those four years don't have to be continuous though, allowing you to take a gap year break from the service.

To sign up you'll need to be enrolled with an eligible college or university though, so there's no getting away with the discount if you're not actually a student.

The discount will also be available in Germany, Denmark, Ireland and New Zealand.

Rumor has it Apple is planning to redesign Apple Music in the coming months too, with a more intuitive design than is offered at the moment. What's uncertain is what Apple will actually do to improve the interface - perhaps we'll be given an insight at WWDC 2016.

You can sign up for the Apple Music with the student discount from today.

Via TechCrunch