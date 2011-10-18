Beats by Dre considers opening UK shop

Beats by Dre, the expensive headphone company started by expensive rapper Dr Dre and expensive lead company Monster, is considering a UK store in London's trendy Shoreditch.

According to our friends at T3, Omar Johnson, Beats' US head of marketing, said that the company was looking to establish a UK presence.

"We've been looking at the Shoreditch area of London," said Johnson. "We're very excited about how much the UK has embraced Beats."

Christmas rapping

The company is set to launch its first store in Lower Manhattan, New York over the Christmas period - just in time to fill up little Jimmy's stockings with some overpriced earphones.

"It's going to be about experiencing Beats the way you should experience it," Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine told T3. "We're going to make sure there's the right demonstrations. We want people to feel it right."

Beats' distinctive red-cabled headphones are becoming more ubiquitous, while HTC has released a number of phones featuring Dre-approved audio processing.

But our hands (ears?) on with a set of Beats headphones left us a little cold, the worst problem being that they "get tangled up in your hair and make you look like an idiot".

via T3