Asus' 4K Nvidia G-Sync HDR monitor costs more than your gaming PC

Last week we were crushed by the reality of the Acer Predator X27’s $1,999 (about £1,490, AU$2,660) price tag. And if you were hoping that the other 4K Nvidia G-Sync HDR monitor was any cheaper, we’re sad to report the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is just as expensive.

Once again, that two grand price is roughly the same amount you would pay for a well-equipped gaming PC like the Corsair One Elite or MSI Vortex G25.

But if you’re still up to blow that much cash on a gaming monitor, it will be at least well-spent on one of two of the best displays ever released.

The ROG Swift PG27UQ features a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and is regularly able to sustain a brightness of 600nits. All of this eye-searing brightness is further backed up by 384 local dimming zones to ensure deep blacks and a rich constraint ratio of 20,000:1 in HDR mode.

This 4K HDR monitor is also rated to cover 97% DCI-P3 and 99% AdobeRGB color gamut. This means, the 27-inch IPS panel here covers a 25% wider color range than most monitors that just present sRGB colors.

Asus says the ROG Swift PG27UQ will release in the late June, whereas the Acer Predator X27 will be available on June 1st.