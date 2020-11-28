Apple Watch 3 deals are fantastic right now - here are today's lowest prices

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been one of the most exciting products over the Black Friday 2020 deals, and it seems the low prices are set to continue throughout the Cyber Monday deals this year.

We've seen the Apple Watch 3 drop to its lowest price ever in both the US and the UK. You can still get that price below if you live in the UK - it's here, directly from Currys - which sees the smartwatch drop to just £179.

Those in the US were previously able to get the watch for an incredibly low $119. Both Walmart and Amazon have offered the watch at that phenomenal price, but it has now stopped with prices bouncing back up to $179.

That is still a good price for such a great smartwatch, but it's obviously $60 higher than some others have paid this weekend. The truth is, we think it's unlikely we'll see that deal return over the Cyber Monday period but there's no telling whether it will appear again in the next few days.

Instead, the best price we've found in the US offers the Apple Watch 3 for $179 but you may want to keep an eye on both Amazon and Walmart to see if the $119 price returns at some point in the next few days.

Black Friday Apple Watch 3 deal in the US

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Best Buy (save $20) Best Buy may not have such a great price for the Apple Watch Series 3 as the $119 discount we saw earlier this week, but it does have consistent stock. If you're desperate to get your Apple Watch 3 today, we'd recommend using this link.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $229 $214 at Best Buy (save $15)

You can get the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Best Buy for $214. That isn't the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology, but it's near to that price. It's also only available in black at this discounted price.View Deal

$25 gift card with Apple Watch 3 purchase directly from Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an $25 gift card when you buy from today through to November 30. The watch itself still costs $199, so this isn't the best possible deal right now.View Deal

Black Friday Apple Watch 3 deal in the UK

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm: £279 £179 at Currys (save £100)

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS): £309 £229 at Very (save £80)

Want the larger size Apple Watch 3? That is also heavily discounted at Very with the price down £80 to £229 in the UK. We're not sure how long this deal will last as it isn't as common as the deal above on the 38mm variant.View Deal

£20 gift card with Apple Watch 3 purchase directly from Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an £20 gift card when you buy from today through to November 30. That's a similar discount to what we've seen from retailers, but note that this gift card can't be redeemed on the against the watch you're buying.View Deal

More Apple Watch deals you'll find right now

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $409 at Amazon (save $20)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $20 off the smartwatch. That said, this isn't the best deal we've seen so far with some previously offering this smartwatch for $50 less so you may want to see if that deal returns soon.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £386.10 at Amazon (save £112)

This is deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, and while it may not be the lowest price we've ever seen for this version it comes with a fantastic £112 off making is a great choice for your wrist.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular) £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109.01)

Was down to £404.15, now down to £389.99. Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress.

The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.

Not in the US or UK? See the best Apple Watch deals in your region below.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.



Learn more about the upcoming November events with our guide to finding the best Cyber Monday deals and the top discounts from the Amazon Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been one of the most exciting products over the Black Friday 2020 deals, and it seems the low prices are set to continue throughout the Cyber Monday deals this year.

We've seen the Apple Watch 3 drop to its lowest price ever in both the US and the UK. You can still get that price below if you live in the UK - it's here, directly from Currys - which sees the smartwatch drop to just £179.

Those in the US were previously able to get the watch for an incredibly low $119. Both Walmart and Amazon have offered the watch at that phenomenal price, but it has now stopped with prices bouncing back up to $179.

That is still a good price for such a great smartwatch, but it's obviously $60 higher than some others have paid this weekend. The truth is, we think it's unlikely we'll see that deal return over the Cyber Monday period but there's no telling whether it will appear again in the next few days.

Instead, the best price we've found in the US offers the Apple Watch 3 for $179 but you may want to keep an eye on both Amazon and Walmart to see if the $119 price returns at some point in the next few days.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been one of the most exciting products over the Black Friday 2020 deals, and it seems the low prices are set to continue throughout the Cyber Monday deals this year.

We've seen the Apple Watch 3 drop to its lowest price ever in both the US and the UK. You can still get that price below if you live in the UK - it's here, directly from Currys - which sees the smartwatch drop to just £179.

Those in the US were previously able to get the watch for an incredibly low $119. Both Walmart and Amazon have offered the watch at that phenomenal price, but it has now stopped with prices bouncing back up to $179.

That is still a good price for such a great smartwatch, but it's obviously $60 higher than some others have paid this weekend. The truth is, we think it's unlikely we'll see that deal return over the Cyber Monday period but there's no telling whether it will appear again in the next few days.

Instead, the best price we've found in the US offers the Apple Watch 3 for $179 but you may want to keep an eye on both Amazon and Walmart to see if the $119 price returns at some point in the next few days.