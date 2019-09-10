Apple is killing off 235 Mac apps when it launches macOS Catalina – here’s what you should do

Apple is likely to officially release macOS Catalina after its iPhone 11 launch event on September 10 wraps up, and while the new operating system for Macs and MacBooks brings plenty of new features, it’s also killing off 235 apps – which means they will no longer be able to run.

This is because macOS Catalina will no longer support 32-bit apps, so any app that hasn’t transitioned over to 64-bit will cease to work.

Apps that will be killed off in macOS Catalina include Transmist 4.1.7, 1Password 2.12.2, iStats Menu 2.9 and QuickBooks 2015. You can view the full list of the apps at The Tape Drive.

While most apps will hopefully have 64-bit updates, there will be many that don’t, which is bad news if you rely on them and upgrade to macOS Catalina.

What should you do?

If you’re concerned that an app you rely on will no longer work in macOS Catalina, you should check to see if you have any 32-bit apps on your system.

To do this, click on the Apple icon at the top of your screen, then select ‘About This Mac’. Click ‘System Report’ and then go to the ‘Software’ section.

Click ‘Applications’ and you’ll see a list of apps. There will be a column called ’64-bit (Intel)’. If an app has ‘No’ in that column, then it means it won’t be supported in macOS Catalina.

You can check the list on The Tape Drive as well to see if your apps are listed there.

If you do have any 32-bit apps installed, you’ll need to check to see if there is a 64-bit version (if the app has a website, it should say whether one is available).

If not, you’ll need to find an alternative app that performs the same function but is 64-bit. Our guide to the best Mac apps will help you.

Best Mac 2019: the best Macs to buy this year

Via CNET