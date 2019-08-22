An 'iPhone Pro,' 16-inch MacBook Pro and new iPads are now all expected this year

Apple is now expected to release not only a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also an iPhone Pro with massively upgraded cameras, new iPad and iPad Pro models, as well as a new Apple Watch 5 before the end of 2019, Bloomberg reports.

The news comes mere weeks ahead of the anticipated September Apple event, during which we are banking on seeing a new range of iPhone 11 models. Now, chances are high we'll see much more during the show.

Beyond that, Bloomberg's anonymous sources also say that Apple is working on new models of its AirPods that will be more premium and therefore pricier, as well as a new HomePod, for an early 2020 release.

iPhone 11 could be a bigger deal than we thought

There is an absolute ton of details to dig into, so let's begin with the new iPhones. Before today, many expected the 11 series of new iPhone models to be a rather lukewarm update. That does not now appear to be the case at all.

According to Bloomberg, there will be three new iPhones for 2019, with two 'Pro' models to succeed the current XS and XS Max models featuring three-sensor rear camera arrays and a new XR model.

This new camera array on these Pro models will reportedly allow users to capture ultra-wide angle photos and video as well as photos in an even more enhanced high dynamic range (HDR), now that three photos can be taken at once and digitally merged with enhanced software.

Finally, this camera array will approach image resolutions and video recording capabilities rivaling that of professional hardware, complete with improved software that can edit content as it's being captured or recorded.

The new Pro iPhones specifically will also gain the wireless power delivery feature made popular by the Samsung Galaxy S10. This will allow these higher-end iPhones to wirelessly charge other devices, like other iPhones or the AirPods with the wireless charging case.

These Pro iPhones will look identical to 2018 XS iPhones from the front, with the screen resolution and camera notch unchanged. However, some color options will feature a matte finish in the back as opposed to today's glossy plastic.

More invisible changes will allegedly include a Face ID camera with a wider-angle sensor that can be used even when the iPhones are flat on a table, vastly improved water resistance and new OLED displays with Haptic Touch instead of Apple's pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology. This last feature works exactly how sustaining a finger press on an iPhone XR works.

Developing...