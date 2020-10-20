AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Big Navi GPU could crush the Nvidia RTX 3080 and Xbox Series X

New rumors have emerged that suggest AMD is working on a seriously powerful ‘Big Navi’ graphics card that will take on Nvidia’s new RTX 3080, as well as the GPU found in the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

Patrick Schur , a Twitter leaker who's had a decent run of reliable leaks, posted that a Navi 21 XT AMD GPU, which could potentially be called the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, will come with a huge 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a ‘Game Clock’ of 2.4GHz.

Navi 21 XT16GB GDDR6255W TGP~2.4 GHz (Game Clock)October 17, 2020

What’s most noticeable about those alleged specs is the 2.4GHz clock, which would apparently be the speeds the GPU could reach when playing games. This is incredibly fast, and as HotHardware notes , would make it the fastest stock clock speed we’ve seen on a consumer GPU.

Watching the clock (speeds)

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, for example, has a base clock of 1.6GHz and a game clock of 1.75GHz. The Nvidia RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory and a boost clock of 1.71GHz.

Meanwhile, the GPU in the Xbox Series X, which shares the same RDNA 2 architecture as AMD’s upcoming GPUs, has a fixed GPU clock of 1.825GHz.

Based on these alleged specs, the ‘AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT’ should be able to outperform Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and the Xbox Series X with relative ease.

While clock speeds aren’t the be-all and end-all when it comes to GPU performance, with other Big Navi leaks we’ve seen, it all appears to be pointing towards some serious graphical firepower from AMD.

Of course, all of this is rumor and speculation at the moment. However, AMD is holding an event on October 28 where it will show off its new GPUs, so we don’t have too long to wait to see what kind of graphics cards AMD has been working on.

