Amazon Summer Sale: the best deals on top tech available now

The Amazon Summer Sale is here, and we're seeing big savings on top of the line tech in the UK right now. That means you can finally grab that laptop, tablet, smartwatch, set of headphones, or 4K TV that you've had your eye on over the past months, and save a bit of cash while you're at it.

We're seeing particularly good action in this week's headphone deals, with Marshall, Apple, and Audio-Technica getting in on the action. However, you'll find Ultimate Ears speakers also on sale if you prefer to play your music a little louder. If you're looking for a new computer, laptop deals are offering discounts across a massive range of machines, but if you're into gaming you'll really want to check out these cheap HP Pavilion rigs.

It's the Amazon Summer Sale, so there are plenty of smart home savings to take advantage of, with the Echo Show and Dot seeing some excellent discounts as well as Eufy and Philips Hue products as well. Not only that, but you can even pick out a cheap TV to watch when you're all done with your new gadgets.

We're rounding up all the best deals in the Amazon Summer Sale right here, and we'll be updating this page as we spot more savings, so be sure to stay in touch if you haven't found what you're after yet.

The best deals in the Amazon Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale: Tablet and laptop deals

Huawei M5 Lite tablet - 64GB | £269.99 £228.49 at Amazon

The Huawei M5 Lite MediaPad tablet is taking its own savings this week, offering up the powerful Octa-Core processor, 64GB of storage, and long-lasting battery life for just over $200.

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop | £549.99 £479.99 at Amazon

This 14-inch Asus VivoBook is available for £50 off at Amazon this week. There's a fantastic 512GB SSD on offer, with 8GB RAM and Ryzen 5 processor under the hood - excellent specs for a sub-£500 price.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £749.99 £599.99 at Amazon

This HP Pavilion gaming laptop is coming in at a fantastic £599.99 in the Amazon Summer Sale. That's excellent news for anyone looking to pick up a cheap rig. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Your GPU is GeForce GTX 1050, and though it's not the latest graphics offering you'll still be able to play the vast majority of titles with this gear. A fully upgraded spec is also available for $749.99, however.

£60 off Huawei Matebook laptops | From £689.99 at Amazon

A £60 saving on these premium-spec laptops is an excellent deal. At the cheaper end, you're paying just under £700 for a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD with plenty of extra features to boot.

Save up to 15% on BenQ monitors | From £269.99 at Amazon

BenQ displays are also reduced in the Amazon Summer Sale, so if you need a new second screen or you're just looking to upgrade your gaming setup you'll find a range of prices ticking just about every feature you could ask for here.

Amazon Summer Sale: Headphones and speaker deals

Up to 40% off Audio-Technica headphones | From £29.99 at Amazon

Audio-Technica headphones offer up some powerful sound, and you can save up to 40% on that premium audio this week at Amazon. There are prices all the way up the scale on offer here, so you'll likely find something to suit any budget.

Up to 40% off Ultimate Ears Speakers | From £47.59 at Amazon

Ultimate Ears speakers certainly look good, but they also sound amazing. At 40% off in Amazon's Summer Sale, they're not doing too much damage to the bank account either.

Up to 15% off Marshall speakers and headphones | From £59.49 at Amazon

Marshall are getting in on the action as well, offering 15% off a range of speakers and headphones. You'll find premium Alexa-enabled speakers as well as reduced ANC headphones available here.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £129 at Amazon

The AirPods with the standard charging case is available for £30 off at Amazon, but you'll also find the wireless charging case version with a £40 discount at £159.

Amazon Summer Sale: Smartwatch deals

Save up to 20% on Garmin smartwatches | From £74.99 at Amazon

From super cheap fitness trackers to top of the range smartwatches, Garmin's line of wearables is seeing 20% discounts in the Amazon Summer Sale. That means now is a great opportunity to pick up a running watch or more premium Garmin Venu model for an excellent price.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £129.99 £74.99 at Amazon

A slimmer Fitbit than the Versa smartwatch below, you can pick up the Charge 3 for £74.99 in Amazon's fitness tracker sales. It's worth noting that we haven't actually seen this model up for £129 since last year, but this is still a good saving over the usual £100 price of 2020.

Fitbit Versa | £219.99 £122.99 at Amazon

Before June, the original Fitbit Versa was available for £160 at best. However, we saw prices take that extra £20 leap last month and with an extra £18 off the final discounts, Amazon is now offering Fitbit Versa sales for their lowest price yet.

Garmin Venu smartwatch | £329.99 £244.99 at Amazon

One of the best smartwatch deals to come out of Amazon's Summer Sale is the Garmin Venu - now available for under £250 thanks to this week's price cut.

Amazon Summer Sale: TV deals

Save up to 20% on TCL TVs | From £279 at Amazon

TCL TVs offer affordable displays packed with some truly excellent features and tech for this price point. You're saving 20% on a range of sizes and specs here, so there's something for everyone available.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD49XG7002ABU 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699 £531.30 at Amazon

Looking for something really premium? The Sony Bravia has long been held as one of the best TVs money can buy, and now you can pick it up for a considerable discount at Amazon - £167.70 off to be exact.

Amazon Summer Sale: Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

This is an excellent price on the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. We were expecting to see this little smart speaker included in Amazon's Summer Sale, but at £29.99 this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £20 on the Echo Show 5 this week - Amazon's small but mighty five-inch smart display. Video call, manage your calendar, or organise your recipe book. This is a great entry point for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of smart assistant Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Or, grab the Echo Show 8 for just under £90 in the Amazon Summer Sale. That bigger screen is perfect for watching Prime Video, but don't let this stop you from also catching-up on your latest podcasts, reading the news, or blasting out your tunes.

Save up to 25% on Philips Hue Starter Kits | From £106.75 at Amazon

If you're just getting your smart home set up, you'll need to pick up a few of these smart bulbs before the price goes back up. Philips Hue is a big name for a reason - loads of services and devices are compatible with these excellent bulbs. Nevertheless, they're usually a pricey option. That means these savings are going to be popular and these deals are usually some of the first to run out of stock.

View Deal