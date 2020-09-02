Amazon Labor Day sale for 2020 discounts your favorite tech by up to 40%

Kick off the three-day weekend early with a slew of spectacular Amazon Labor Day sales that see Intel Core i7 processors, Beats headphones, Sony TVs and more for up to half-off their regular price.
While most deal-savvy folks come to during Amazon Prime Day 2020, expected in early October, and Amazon Black Friday on November 27, you probably want to save money on tech right now. Good news, the world's largest e-tailer also has some pretty great deals during the lesser-known US shopping days, too.
You can browse the complete lineup of Amazon Labor Day deals here, filter that list down to electronics deals here or see below for our picks of the very best discounts.
Our favorites of the bunch are the Intel Core i7-9700KF Desktop Processor that's on sale for $319 (38% off), Beats Solo Pro that's on sale for $229 (usually $299) and the Sony A8H OLED that will be $500 less than its regular price later this weekend.
Amazon Labor Day deals
Intel Core i7-9700KF Desktop Processor:
$515 $319 at Amazon
With Intel just announcing their latest Ice Lake processors, you can find some pretty sweet deals on its 2019 models. Take, for example, this $200 off deal on an octa-core Intel Core i7-9700K that runs at 3. 60 GHz up to 4. 90 GHz Max Turbo Frequency/ 12 MB Cache. View Deal
Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones:
$299 $229 at Amazon
If you're looking for some noise-cancelling headphones with Beats' signature sound and look, check out the Beats Solo Pro. These on-ear headphones were just released in 2019 in five colors and all of them are on sale this weekend for $70 off their regular price.View Deal
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones:
$199 now $69 at Amazon
For gym buffs, Amazon has a killer deal on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones that are 65% off this weekend. Usually these bass-heavy workout buds would set you back $200, but for a limited time they're on sale for just $70!
Sony XBR-65A8H OLED TV: $2,298 (for now) at Amazon
While the deal currently isn't live yet, Amazon is promising $500 off the Sony XBR-65A8H OLED TV during its Labor Day sales weekend. Once it drops down to $1,800, the 65-inch model will be less than the 55-inch version, so it's worth holding out for the extra screen real estate.View Deal
Samsung HW-T550 2.1ch Soundbar:
$279 197 at Amazon
If you're looking for a cheap way to upgrade your TV audio, check out this sweet soundbar deal from Amazon that shaves $80 off the cost of the Samsung HW-T550. It comes with a sub and supports virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.View Deal
Razer Blade 15 with OLED Touchscreen and GeForce RTX 2080:
$3,299 $2,800 at Amazon
For gamers-on-the-go, the Razor Blade 15 delivers desktop-level performance anywhere you are thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU and Intel Core i7-10875H processor. It's usually well-over $3,000 but this weekend it's on sale for $500 off.View Deal
More Labor Day sales
You'll find plenty more Labor Day sales available below, but you can also check out the latest Best Buy Labor Day sales as well.
- Amazon - big savings on the latest tech deals, Amazon devices and more
- Amazon - save on school supplies, learning, and backpacks
- Amerisleep - $200 off any mattress
- Apple - $280 off a new iPhone with trade-in, plus free AirPods with MacBooks and IPads
- Best Buy - discounts on laptops, cell phones, and 4K TVs
- Bear - 20% off sitewide mattresses, plus 2 free pillows
- Bitdefender - up to 60% off Antivirus Plus 2020
- Casper - up to 50% of accessories and mattresses
- Cocoon by Sealy - 35% off the Chill mattress, saving up to $400
- Dell - use promo code 50OFF699 to get a $50 on all XPS laptops over $699
- Dreamcloud - Get $200 off a mattress, plus free accessories
- Dyson - up to $100 off select vacuum cleaners
- Home Depot - up to 40% off tools, appliances, and home items
- HP - up to 30% of printers, laptops, desktops and more
- IPVanish - up to 65% off VPN plus SugarSync cloud storage
- Lenovo - up to 58% off select laptop deals
- Lowes - up to 37% off a wide array of furniture, tools, and garden items
- Microsoft - save up to $450 on gaming laptops
- Mattress Firm - up to 50% off top branded mattresses
- MixBook - 45% off everything with code NEW45
- Nectar mattress - $399 of free accessories with every mattress
- Purple mattress - Up to $350 off mattress and sleep bundles
- Saatva - $200 off all orders over $1,000
- Serta - up to $400 off select mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic - save up to $500 on select adjustable mattresses
- Wayfair - up to 70% off outdoor furniture and items