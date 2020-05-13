AirPods deal: save up to £40 with the latest Apple sale from Amazon UK

Cheap AirPods deals are now available in the UK, displaying some of the lowest prices we've seen for months thanks to the latest Apple sale from Amazon and Laptops Direct.

Just back in stock at Amazon is this great AirPods deal on the 2019 AirPods with a Wireless charger case for just £158.99 (was £199) - a nice little saving of £40 in total. This specific Apple sale has been out of stock for well over 2 weeks now, so if you've been waiting for some cheap AirPods then it's definitely time to pull the trigger.

If you're only looking for the best of the best then you're also in luck with this AirPods Pro deal at Laptops Direct for just £219 (was £299), you'll be saving a massive £80 off retail price. Not only is this the cheapest UK AirPods Pro deal we've seen this year but Laptops Direct is also offering free delivery by Friday.

These brand new 2019 AirPods were both released last year and quickly became the bestselling premium earbuds on the market. Both variants share the same hallmarks, namely seamless iOS integration and device pairing, innovative tap gesture controls, and a balanced sound profile. If you've already got an iOS device in your pocket, then quite simply, you're onto a winner with these. Note - if you're looking for noise cancellation specifically, then that's offered on the AirPods Pro only, as is a water-proof build and adjustable silicone earbuds.

Outside the UK? We've included the best Apple Airpods deals in your region just below.

The best AirPods deals in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro | £299 £219 at Laptops Direct

Save £80 on a cheap AirPods Pro deal at Laptops Direct this week. This is the cheapest price by far in the UK currently, and if you order today you'll get free delivery by Friday. If you're looking for noise cancellation features, silicone earbuds, and a water-resistant build, then these are the AirPods for you.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £158.99 at Amazon UK

Just back in stock and with a tidy £40 off to boot are these second-generation AirPods complete with wireless charging case. With this upgraded case, you'll be able to charge wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat as well as getting all those AirPods hallmarks - namely, perfect device syncing and decent sound.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | £159 £129 at Amazon UK

Even cheaper still are these fantastic non-wireless charger second-generation AirPods, also on sale this week at Amazon. If you can forgo that wireless charging functionality, these are good pickup with good audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless iOS integration.

