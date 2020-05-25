7 new TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max and other streamers this week

If you're looking for new shows to stream this week, it's going to be a strong few days, especially on Netflix. A major Netflix original, Space Force, debuts this Friday on the streaming service, and it's probably the biggest comedy of the year in terms of sheer name recognition. Steve Carell leads the cast and it's written by the creator of The Office, but will it be worth watching? We'll find out very soon.

Alongside Space Force, the newest horse in the streaming wars race debuts this week. HBO Max is available from May 27 in the US. Below, we've picked out one show from the line-up that's worth taking a look at if you're thinking about subscribing, although the real reason to get that service right now is its rich archive of classic HBO shows.

Here, then, is what's new to stream this week.

Space Force (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

If there's one new show to watch this week, it's surely this new Netflix sitcom from Greg Daniels, executive producer of The Office, starring Steve Carell. Space Force is about the new, POTUS-conceived and ludicrous-sounding branch of the armed forces, the creation of which is overseen by Carell's four-star General Mark Naird.

Space Force's mission to militarize the stars looks like it'll be an entertaining disaster. The ensemble cast is full of faces you'll recognize: Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz (AKA Jean-Ralphio Saperstein from Parks and Rec) as Space Force's social media co-ordinator. This could be a treat.

Streaming on Netflix from May 29

Love Life (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max is launching this week without anything resembling a Mandalorian-sized heavy hitter original. That is, unless you count the entire HBO back catalogue past and present, all of which forms the foundation of this new service. Love Life, though, despite some mixed reviews so far, is probably its biggest original. It's a themed anthology series that takes one person from their first ever love to their last, and this first season stars the charming Anna Kendrick.

Streaming on HBO Max from May 27

Ramy season 2 (Hulu)

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Acclaimed Hulu original Ramy returns for a second season. Comedian Ramy Youssef won the Golden Globe for best comedy actor this year, so if you haven't checked out his self-titled show, now might be a good time. In the series, Egyptian-American Muslim Ramy Hassan (Youssef) lives in New Jersey, existing between his religious and Millennial communities and their contrasting ways of living. In this second season, Ramy dives deeper into his faith, and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) makes a guest appearance. All episodes are available to stream this week. Watch it with a free 7-Day Hulu trial.

In the UK, Starz has the rights to Ramy, and you can stream season 1 via the Starz channel right now. No word on season 2 yet, though.

Streaming on Hulu from May 29

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Following the enormous success of Gadby's previous Netflix special Nanette, the comedian returns for a brand new stand-up show this week on the streaming service, which was filmed in LA. Why is it called Douglas? It's partly named after one of her dogs, but apparently this special reveals there's more to it than that. Check out our list of best Netflix comedy specials if you want more laughs.

Streaming on Netflix from May 26

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Having avoided facing justice for his actions, the story of convicted billionaire Jeffrey Epstein remains an awful, frustrating example of how the wealthy don't face the same consequences as everyone else. In this four-part documentary miniseries, Epstein's victims give firsthand accounts of their experiences, in the hope that future generations get the justice that they didn't.

Streaming on Netflix from May 27

Somebody Feed Phil season 3 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Let Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal (that's right, TV writers have food shows now) remind you of a time when you could eat food outside of your home in the latest season of his Netflix food series. In this new season, comprised of five episodes, Rosenthal embarks on culinary-related adventures to Marrakesh and London, among other places. Breezy viewing if you love Netflix food shows.

Streaming on Netflix from May 29

Dorohedoro (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This hot new anime horror series debuted earlier this year in Japan, and Netflix has snagged the rights to stream it elsewhere. A man is taken off the streets of a grim city called 'The Hole' by sorcerers. After they perform awful experiments on him, he sadly wakes up with a lizard's head and a whole lot of amnesia. He teams up with his pal Nikaido to get revenge on the sorcerer who left him with that lizard's head to begin with.

Boy, talk about predictable storytelling.

Streaming on Netflix from May 28