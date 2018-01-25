10 best Amazon deals to get today with your £10 off voucher code

There are some cracking Amazon deals to be had with today's time-limited voucher code allowing absolutely anyone to save £10 off almost any spend of £50 or more.

All you've got to do is use the voucher code BIGTHANKS at checkout at Amazon.co.uk - but don't dawdle as the voucher code expires at midnight tonight so this is a one-day opportunity!

£10 off a £50 spend at Amazon

As long as the items are sold by Amazon itself and not a third-party seller you can knock £10 off a £50+ basket total at checkout. Digital content, gift cards, video game pre-orders and baby products are not included in this promotion. Be sure to apply this code to any Amazon deals you see below or any others you might find today. Enjoy!

The best Amazon deals today:

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £219 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. This new Amazon bundle comes with a copy of FIFA 18. So many other FIFA bundles have gone right up in price now since the main sales periods are winding up. But Amazon is holding out with this cheapest FIFA 18 PS4 bundle well under £250.

Amazon Echo Spot | £109.99 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. This is the best price yet for the brand new Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with the Alexa voice-assistant. If you've already been enjoying the Echo Dot, this screen-enabled upgrade is a must-buy. It's much cheaper than the bigger Echo Show too and works great in any room of the house.

Amazon Echo £79.99 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. With no more big sales planned for a while, this £10 discount could be as good as it gets for some time. Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart-speaker family has taken the world by storm. Isn't it time you found out why? This version is better for music fans thanks to the bigger, high quality speaker.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite £99.99 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. The Paperwhite is the best value Kindle e-reader around in our books, with the improvements over the cheaper model being more than worth the money. The screen is much clearer and it has a backlight too for night time reading.

Samsung UE40MU6120 40-inch 4K TV £329 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung and now £110 cheaper than usual thanks to this pairings of promotions.

Hisense H45N5750 45-inch 4K Smart TV £389 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. Hisense is dominating the market for low cost, high quality 4K TVs and is even managing to throw down some big discounts on the HDR-sporting models like this one too. You're also getting smart apps like iPlayer, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Hisense H55N5500 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £489 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. It's always great to see great 55-inch 4K TVs going under £500, but it's especially rare to find one with a High Dynamic Range (HDR) display too for such a minimal cost. Well worth a look at this low price, down from £619.

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £589 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides.

Hisense H65N5750 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV £849 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. A similar set to the large Hisense TV deal above, but with a screen stretching all the way to 65-inches. It's quite jump in price for the extra five inches, but this is still way under the cost for most TVs of this size. Time to get the tape measure out at home?

Asus Chromebook C300SA £216.97 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. This Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, that's double the memory of most cheap Chromebooks and will multitask much better. As it's a Chromebook, it uses the Chrome OS instead of Windows. If you're already a Chrome fan using Gmail, Google Docs and the like this is tempting at under £220.

Asus VivoBook Slim laptop £620.87 @ Amazon

Use voucher code: BIGTHANKS. This is the best price around on this model of the Asus VivoBook by at least £130. This stylish and super thin 15.6-inch laptop has been hitting the computing gym big style and is flexing Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX940MX graphics card.

The best Amazon device deals

Use the BIGTHANKS voucher code on the deals below to knock a further £10 off the advertised price for a fantastic saving on these popular Amazon devices. You'll need something else in your basket (sold by Amazon) to push the total to £50 or more to get the discount to activate on the £49.99 Echo Dot, but we're sure you can find something to effectively get the world's most popular smart speaker for £40. The voucher code expires at midnight, so be sure to head on over to Amazon before then.