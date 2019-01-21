Is your Fitbit waterproof? How to know if your Fitbit tracker can go in the pool

A waterproof fitness tracker means you can dive into a pool or jump into the shower on a morning and not have to worry about whether you're going to damage your wristband.

Not all fitness trackers are waterproof though. More and more trackers are waterproof though as the technology has become far more common. It used to be a technology reserved for high-end devices, but now even some far cheaper devices like the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 are even able to take a dip.

Just because they're high end fitness trackers doesn't make every Fitbit device pool worthy either. Here we're going to run you through every product made by Fitbit that's water resistant.

Now we may use the term "waterproof", but it's worth noting that doesn't mean these trackers can go anywhere wet and do anything when submerged. Each of these trackers have limits, and we've put what you need to know about each at the the end of each entry.

Which Fitbit trackers are waterproof?

Fitbit Charge 3 The latest product from Fitbit is waterproof, and it's the first in the Charge line-up that you'll be able to take in the pool. Water resistance rating: 50 meters



Read our Fitbit Charge 3 review

Fitbit Ionic Fitbit's first smartwatch is also waterproof so you can take in the pool, and it's one of the best Fitbit products to track your swims. Water resistance rating: 50 meters

Fitbit Versa Fitbit's newest and cheapest smartwatch is waterproof and capable of tracking your laps up and down the pool. Water resistance rating: 50 meters

Fitbit Flex 2 The first time Fitbit made a water resistant product was the Flex 2 that was announced late in 2017, and it's currently the cheapest waterproof Fitbit. Water resistance rating: 50 meters

Fitbit Ace Fitbit's only tracker for kids is also what the company calls "shower-proof" but it doesn't recommend taking it in the pool. Water resistance rating: N/A (not designed for swimming)

Waterproof Fitbit safety advice

As well as knowing how deep you can take your Fitbit, the company also has some advice on what you should do after taking your band in water.

The official Fitbit website has a note in the waterproofing section for each of the products above (apart from the Fitbit Ace) that states the following: "After swimming or getting the band wet, we recommend drying the band because, as with any wearable device, it's best for your skin if the band is clean and dry. We do not recommend wearing Charge 3 in a hot tub or sauna."

If you're interested in further details of how you can protect your Fitbit and your comfort when using one of its products around water, the company has even more details on its website here.