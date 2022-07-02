Nadal vs Sonego live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

The 2022 build of Rafael Nadal has been a puzzle wrapped in an enigma. Seemingly in the most brittle shape of his life, the Spaniard continues to defy logic. He's 16-0 in grand slams this year, but on grass, the playing surface he finds trickiest of all, No.27 seed Lorenzo Sonego will be looking to seize a golden opportunity to score the biggest win of his career. Read on as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Sonego live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Having last played at Wimbledon in 2019, it's hardly a surprise that Nadal is taking time to settle, but that wooden gait is adding to the sense that the 36-year-old No.2 seed could be there for the taking.

He dropped a set against both world No.106 Ricardas Berankis and No.41 Francisco Cerundolo, making an uncharacteristic number of unforced errors in both matches - and yet. This is a player who gets stronger and stronger, the harder he's made to work, and let's not forget he's on course for the Calendar Slam.

2021 was a breakthrough year for Sonego, but the 27-year-old's progress has stalled a little this season. Beating Denis Kudla in a first round epic was a huge result for the Italian though, and he followed that up with a superb showing against Hugo Gaston, barely giving the Frenchman an inch.

Could we be about to see the biggest casualty of the tournament so far? Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Sonego live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Nadal vs Sonego: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Nadal vs Sonego will follow the match between Paula Badosa and Petra Kvitova, which is expected to start at around 3pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Nadal vs Sonego live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Nadal vs Sonego.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Nadal vs Sonego live stream from anywhere

How to live stream Nadal vs Sonego: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Nadal vs Sonego will follow the match between Paula Badosa and Petra Kvitova, which is expected to begin at around 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. In other words, brace yourself for a very late night indeed. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Nadal vs Sonego live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Sonego on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Nadal vs Sonego: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Nadal vs Sonego on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway after Paula Badosa's clash with Petra Kvitova, which is expected to begin at around 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. Nadal vs Sonego is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Nadal vs Sonego and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Nadal vs Sonego set to begin after Paula Badosa's clash with Petra Kvitova, which is expected to start at around 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Nadal vs Sonego live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

