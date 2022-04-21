How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 online and stream wherever you are

Cassie Bowden got more than she bargained for when she woke up to not only the requisite hangover, but also the dead body of the man she'd been on a date with the night before. While that mystery may have been solved, The Flight Attendant is returning for its second season, with our hot mess air stewardess (portrayed by Kaley Cuoco) on a path of sobriety.

Fasten your seatbelts and familiarize yourself with your nearest emergency exits. It's time for take-off as we explain how to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 online with our guide below.

Following on from an action-packed first season, The Flight Attendant season 2 looks set to slow down.

The new showrunner Natalie Chaidez has promised, "We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side. Cassie moves to LA, first year sober, and she makes all the wrong decisions on what you’re not supposed to do when you become sober."

Zosia Mamet, TR Knight, and Rosie Perez will be returning to the show as best-friend Annie, older brother Davey, and not-so-trusty colleague Megan respectively. There will also be a bunch of new faces including Sharon Stone, who will portray Cassie's mother, Lisa.

From tense family reunions to international murder cases, get ready to jet off and watch The Flight Attendant season 2 online where you are.

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 online in the US

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 online in the UK

There'll be a slight delay before The Flight Attendant season 2 takes off in the UK with its arrival due on Sky Max on Thursday, May 26. The consolation for the wait, though, is you'll be able to watch the series in full and binge its entire 8-episode run at your leisure. Don't have Sky? You can either find fantastic Sky TV deals and packages with our guide. Alternatively, the more flexible option is a Now Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. For those who want to catch up, you can buy season 1 on Amazon Prime for £14.99.

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2 online in Canada

You'll be able to catch your flight for The Flight Attendant season 2 on Crave, arriving on the same day as your neighbours on Thursday, April 21, with new episodes arriving on the platform weekly thereafter. Crave has two plans for new subscribers. Crave Mobile costs $9.99 a month (+tax), limiting you to one stream at a time. Upgrade to Crave Total for $19.99 a month (+tax) and you can benefit from four simultaneous streams and offline viewing. Better still, if you're a new customer you can enjoy your first month of either plan for just 99 cents, or save by committing to its annual plan. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

How to watch The Flight Attendant season 2: stream every episode online in Australia