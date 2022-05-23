How to watch Prehistoric Planet online: streaming David Attenborough's new documentary series

Do you feel that? It’s the thundering footfalls of a giant beast of a show called Prehistoric Planet, headed right for Apple TV Plus. The studio responsible for The Blue Planet and Life on Earth is whisking us back 66 million years to explore the fascinating creatures that once ruled the world. Prepare to journey into the past as we explain how to watch Prehistoric Planet online with Apple TV Plus.

Starting Monday, this week-long event will transport viewers to treacherous ice worlds, arid deserts, verdant forests, and rugged coastlines, all while illuminating new information on the lives of these ancient reptiles. Yes, the bite of Tyrannosaurs rex was three times more powerful than that of a lion. But these apex predators were also surprisingly nurturing towards their small, feathery offspring.

It’s a truly epic series, with the Late Cretaceous period stunningly recreated by Moving Picture Company, whose photorealistic visual effects bagged it an Oscar for The Jungle Book in 2016 (directed by the series producer Jon Favreau). David Attenborough lends his beloved, whiskey-warm narration to proceedings, and there’s a rousing score from Hans Zimmer, the composer of film hits Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

It’s an enchanting spectacle for all age groups, ideally seen on the largest TV screen possible. And you can stream it now with our guide below on how to watch Prehistoric Planet online. It’s even 100% FREE to new subscribers of Apple TV Plus too.

How to watch Prehistoric Planet online from anywhere

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now widely available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

Apple's answer to Netflix may have a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – currently around the 100 mark – but what's available is top-quality, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

