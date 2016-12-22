How to send and receive texts and calls from your Windows PC

Microsoft has been trying to bring traditional Windows PCs and mobile devices together for a long time, and it’s done a great job with Windows 10.

A new feature that came with the Anniversary Update is the ability to pair your smartphone with Windows 10, allowing you to read and reply to text messages directly from your Windows 10 device.

You can even dictate text messages to Cortana and the digital assistant will note them down and send them.

However, if you want even more control over your smartphone from Windows 10, then the Pushbullet app is for you. It will show you notifications from your phone on Windows 10, let you reply to messages and send and receive files between devices – all without removing your phone from your pocket! Read on to find out more.