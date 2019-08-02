Eredivisie live stream: how to watch the Dutch league 2019/20 season online from anywhere

With Ajax's young lions arguably the most entertaining side in last year's Champions League, its national side on the rise and a dramatic cliff-hanger end to the Eredivisie to decide the title, Dutch football is enjoying something of a renaissance. So, what better time to find out how to watch all the action from one of Europe's most entertaining leagues from wherever you are in the world? You've found your way to our all-knowing guide to getting a Eredivisie live stream.

Last year's champions Ajax are unsurprisingly installed as favourites with Betfair. They may have lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus, but despite Europe's biggest teams eyeing up the rest of their young talent, Erik ten Hag's side remains otherwise intact.

Their closet rivals PSV will need to bounce back quickly having suffered an early season setback after being eliminated from the Champions League in their qualifying tie against Basel.

Feyenoord finished a distant third last year behind Ajax and PSV last year, but will be hoping to bridge that gap this season, with former Manchester United defender (and Reading manager!) Jaap Stam taking the helm as manager.

It promises to be an intriguing season, and one you'll be able to watch all the live action from, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Eredivisie live stream guide below.

If you're abroad but just can't bear to miss out on catching Eredivisie League live stream coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't panic. Using a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

How to stream Eredivisie live in the UK

Lesser-known network Premier Sports has beaten all the other traditional UK broadcasters for the rights to show live action from the Dutch league. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Eredivisie League: US live stream

ESPN obtained the rights to Eredivisie last year and the network will once again be offering its live coverage of matches online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to watch Eredivisie League: Canada live stream

Somewhat surprisingly, no broadcaster or streaming service has picked up the rights to air Eredivisie League live in Canada. You could try a VPN to digitally relocate yourself to another area of the world that is showing it - just be prepared to fall foul when needing a localised credit card to sign up...

How to live stream the Eredivisie League in Australia

As with Canada, no broadcaster has scooped up live rights to show Eredivisie over in Oz. If you're desperate to get your fix of Dutch footy action, you could give a VPN a spin digitally spoof your location to a part of the world that's lucky enough to be showing live Dutch games. Just be aware the you may run into issues if you use a non-localised credit card when you attempt to sign up.