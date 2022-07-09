Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream: how to watch Wimbledon final online from anywhere

Best of frenemies Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic face off in what promises to be one of the most wildly conflicting Wimbledon finals ever. There's no level to which the abrasive Aussie won't stoop to get under his opponent's skin, and in his first ever grand slam final. He's not going to leave anything to chance. Read on as we explain how to watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the 2022 Wimbledon final absolutely FREE.

Djokovic may have six Wimbledon titles to his name, but he's arguably never been further from winning the favor of the All England Club crowd, sections of which booed him during his semi-final victory over Cam Norrie. Meanwhile, Kyrgios' coarseness has reached new levels over the past fortnight, to the extent that he's potentially lost as many fans as he's made.

Wimbledon, it's time to choose your hero.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have faced off twice before, with the world No.45 winning both encounters in straight sets, but it's the players' relationship off the court that lends this clash a real sense of intrigue. For years, Kyrgios has repeatedly expressed his disdain for the Serb, but when Djokovic was booted out of Australia in January, nasty Nick became Novak's biggest fan, and the two have since become uneasy allies.

That truce might not hold for much longer, as Kyrgios prepares to throw all of his considerable talents and knack for the darks arts at the reigning champion. Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Kyrgios live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Djokovic vs Kyrgios: live stream Wimbledon 2022 final for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch the 2022 Wimbledon final for FREE (opens in new tab) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Djokovic vs Kyrgios set to begin no earlier than 2pm BST on Sunday afternoon. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Kyrgios: watch Wimbledon final for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch the 2022 Wimbledon final for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Djokovic vs Kyrgios is set to begin no earlier than 11pm AEST on Sunday night. In other words, brace yourself for a late one. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Kyrgios vs Djokovic live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Kyrgios on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free, though that's less appealing with the tournament now drawing to a close. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Djokovic vs Kyrgios: live stream Wimbledon final in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Djokovic vs Kyrgios on ESPN in the US, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and take a look.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Kyrgios and watch the Wimbledon 2022 final online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the Wimbledon final on TSN, with Djokovic vs Kyrgios set to start at around 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kyrgios vs Djokovic live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

