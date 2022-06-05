Five best upgrades the iPhone 14 Pro could bring

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still a good few months away at the time of writing, with a September launch looking likely, and the wait is feeling long because leaks and rumors suggest there’s a lot to look forward to.

This sounds like it’s going to be an odd year for the iPhone, with the Pro models getting even more upgrades than usual, while the standard iPhone 14 might barely be an upgrade on the iPhone 13.

So it’s the Pro models we’re looking at here, and we’ve detailed the best upgrades that we’ve heard about so far. None of these things are confirmed just yet, but they currently all sound quite likely.

1. No more notch

An iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: TechRadar)

Perhaps the biggest change for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is that Apple is reportedly getting rid of the notch.

This is something we’ve been wanting for years, basically since the notch debuted on the iPhone X, and it looks very likely that this will be the year it’s removed, as numerous leaks suggest as much.

Apple’s alternative may not please everyone, as it looks likely that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will instead have two cut-outs in the screen. One small punch-hole one, and one larger one.

This is an imperfect solution and will mean the screen remains more interrupted than on most Android phones, but it’s likely necessary for Apple to house all the Face ID components.

2. A 48MP camera

An iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple doesn’t upgrade the cameras on its phones every year, at least not in any significant way, but this year we could be in for big changes, with rumors pointing to a 48MP main sensor in place of the 12MP one used on the iPhone 13 line.

That might mean a big upgrade to the already impressive photography prowess of Apple’s top iPhones, and will reportedly also allow for 8K video recording – up from 4K on current models.

It remains to be seen how much difference this change in lens – if it happens – will actually make, but we’d expect a noticeable improvement.

3. Much more power

This is perhaps the most obvious and expected upgrade, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will of course almost certainly be more powerful than the iPhone 13 Pro line, thanks to a new A16 Bionic chipset.

There’s a chance that these phones could also get a RAM boost, moving from 6GB to 8GB, though only one source has mentioned that, with most disagreeing.

Interestingly, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might stick with the current chipset, so while a new chipset isn’t the most exciting or unexpected upgrade, it’s one that you might need to buy a Pro model to get this year.

4. An always-on display

An iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: Future)

Many Android phones offer always-on displays, and this feature – which can display the time and notification icons even when the screen is off – could be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro line as well.

That’s according to a reputable source, who claims that the feature may be enabled as part of iOS 16, but probably only for phones that can drop their refresh rate down to 1Hz. No current iPhone has this battery-saving feature, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max apparently will, allowing them to also make use of an always-on display.

5. A bigger battery

We’re always hoping for bigger batteries in phones – or at least better battery life one way or another – and it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro line might deliver, as one source claims the batteries will be larger this year.

How much larger we’re not sure, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max already has impressive battery life, so endurance could be a real highlight this year if it gets even better.