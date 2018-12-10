You can get 35% off Hive smart plugs and lights at Amazon in time for Christmas

As one of the biggest names in smart home tech, Hive appliances are sure to be in demand this Christmas, and with a range including thermostats, locks, sensors, lights, cameras, and switches, there are loads of options when it comes to choosing the perfect smart home gift.

Although these devices are increasingly popular, they aren't always cheap. So, if you're looking to save some money on your Christmas shopping this year, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon has knocked 35% off a number of Hive lighting and smart plug products as part of its 'Last Minute Christmas Deals' promotion.

For these devices to work, you'll first need a Hive Hub or a Hive Active Heating Thermostat to control them using the Hive app. Here are some of the best prices we've found for the Hive Hub today:

Now, onto Amazon's Last Minute Christmas Deals. You can get 35% off the following devices as part of the promotion, making them fantastic add-on presents if you're thinking of buying someone the Hive Hub this year.

They could also make great gifts for the Hive fan in your life, even if they already have the Hub – after all, the modular system makes it very easy to add or remove devices as you please.

The best Hive Christmas deals on Amazon

The Hive Active plug lets you turn any electrical device 'smart' – just plug it into the wall, plug in a device (your kettle, a lamp, an electric heater) and you can control it using the Hive Active app and set schedules. At £25, it's fantastic value. View Deal

This bundle combines the smart plug with a dimmable light, which allows you to adjust the level of your lights from your smartphone, as well as setting daily lighting schedules and controlling it via your Alexa speaker. For one day only (December 10) you can save £18 in this 'Deal of the Day' promotion.



