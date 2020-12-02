Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti: find stock here

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is one of the best graphics cards for most people, thanks to its low-ish price and strong 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. However, if you haven't guessed, the RTX 3060 Ti has sold out within minutes, because it's 2020 and 2020 is the worst.

Luckily, we're online shopping experts, so we can help you find RTX 3060 Ti stock now, so you can spend less time frantically refreshing store pages and more time actually playing the best PC games.

We'll be updating this article regularly, so keep an eye on it to make sure you don't miss out.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has only just now gone on sale, so we don't know how fast it will sell out, but if other hardware launches this year have been any indication – it's going to go fast. So, if you don't want to pay hyper-inflated prices to get a card from a scalper, you're going to have to act fast.

If you don't want to race against bots to get your hands on the new card, however, you can always buy a prebuilt PC with one of the new GPUs. System builders like Alienware, Digital Storm, NZXT, Maingear and more will have full systems available to buy.

However, for those of you that simply want to upgrade their existing system without shelling out thousands of dollars for a high-end boutique build, there will be RTX 3060 Tis available periodically, just like we've seen with the rest of the Nvidia Ampere lineup. And we'll continue to keep an eye on stock, and update this article as more RTX 3060 Tis come in stock.

If the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is too weak for you, we've gathered up guides on where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. And, if you want to pick up one of AMD's graphics cards, we've got guides on where to buy the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800, too.

We'll list all the latest Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti in the US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti are now live in the US, but the demand has resulted in many retailers' websites crashing, so you may need to be patient and refresh occasionally to get to the page where you can place your order.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti at Nvidia

Nvidia sells its own Founders Edition of the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, and you can pick it up on the company's website. But don't think Nvidia won't sell out of the RTX 3060 Ti, you should act fast.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti at Best Buy

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is currently listed as "coming soon" at Best Buy, which means it's likely already sold through the initial stock of the graphics card. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti at Micro Center

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is listed on Micro Center's website, but it's already sold out online. You might want to call your local store to see if they have stock, but it's doubtful at this point.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti deals at Newegg

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is already completely out of stock at Newegg, surprising literally nobody. We'll keep checking back to see when they go on stock. View Deal

RTX 3060 Ti at Amazon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is currently not listed on Amazon, which means there's still a chance that you can get your hands on one.

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs at CyberPowerPC

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is now available in CyberPower's custom configuration system. There aren't any pre-configured desktops with the new card available, but half the fun is playing with the configurator in the first place. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs at Origin PC

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is available now in Origin PC custom PCs, which are some of the most popular boutique builds here in the US. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs at iBuyPower

iBuyPower has a range of gaming PCs with RTX 3080 GPUs in stock now, with a range of configurations and prices that start at $1,999 with an Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3080, of course.View Deal

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti in the UK

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is now on sale in the UK as well, though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we've found so far:

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti deals at Nvidia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti should be available on Nvidia's own website for a while, in the form of its Founders Edition. But don't think that picking it up straight from Nvidia will keep it from selling out: act fast if you want to get your hands on this graphics card. Think going direct to the source, Nvidia itself, will get you an RTX 3080? While the company sells the founders edition of the RTX 3080 for £649, it's currently out of stock.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti deals at Box

Box isn't quite selling the RTX 3060 Ti yet, but you can "register interest", which will send you a notification when they are available for purchase. View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and it has links for RTX 3060 Ti cards. However, none of the four Palit models of the 3060 Ti have purchase links yet, or even prices. View Deal

