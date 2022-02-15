Save 15% on this Instant Pot alternative that can air fry as well

Amazon has slashed 15% off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK, reducing it from £269.99 to just £229.00 , which is just £6 shy of the best price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot alternative (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots and multi-cookers speed up cooking durations so you can turn out curries, stews and chillis, which would otherwise require hours slaving over a hot stove, in under an hour. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK is one of three Ninja multi-cookers introduced in 2021 that offer a range of presets which introduce steam when cooking to keep foods moist and succulent. On test, we found this was particularly effective for cooking steak . It has the same 7.5-litre capacity as the top-of-the-range Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL750UK , but lacks the ability to steam-roast and a bundled temperature probe.

Today's best Instant Pot alternative deal in the UK

Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK: £269.99 £229.00 at Amazon

Save £40 - Amazon has knocked 15% off the price of one of Ninja’s latest Instant Pot alternatives. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the multi-cooker – it’s dropped as low as £223 before – it’s still good value. However we don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

The Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker OL650UK has a capacity of 7.5 litres, which Ninja says is enough for six portions. As well as pressure cooking and slow cooking, the multi-cooker can also air fry, but unlike cookers from rival Instant Pot, this cooking function doesn’t require an additional lid.

Alongside the internal cooking pot, the multi-cooker comes bundled with a 4.7-litre frying basket for air frying, which Instant says is big enough to hold up to 1.8kg of French fries, as well as a two-tier steaming rack for cooking vegetables.

More Instant Pot deals

You can see all of today’s best Instant Pot deals in your region below