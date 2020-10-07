Grab a Google Home for just £39 with this smart speaker deal from Currys

With Prime Day taking place on October 13 to October 14, this Google Home deal is unlikely to be beaten, even during Amazon's sales extravaganza.

For just £39 from Currys, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday, you can save a whopping 45% on Google’s capable smart speaker. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Google Home deals in your region.)

The Google Home can provide real-time answers to all your questions thanks to Google Assistant, and it can also control and play music from various streaming services such as Spotify. You can also use Google Home to control other smart home products in your home, such as your lights or heating, all via your voice.

Today's best Google Home deal

Google Home - White: £89.99 £39 at Currys

This Google Home deal from Currys is a steal. For just £39, you're saving of £50 over the usual price. Control your smart home devices, get answers to any pressing questions you may have, and pump up the jams by using nothing but the sound of your voice.

We’ve expecting to see a number of tempting deals on the best smart speakers and best smart home devices during Black Friday, especially now that the Google Home has been usurped by the Google Nest Audio. Saying that, the Google Home is unlikely to drop much lower than Currys' current offer.

Not a fan of Google devices? We've rounded up the best cheap Amazon Echo deals if you'd prefer to use Alexa.

Visiting from outside of the UK? Check out the best Google Home deals in your region below: