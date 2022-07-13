Don't buy AirPods Pro this Prime Day: here are 9 better earbuds deals

The best Prime Day deals on earbuds are really quite something, with very big discounting on everything from cheap all-rounders to audiophile-grade earbuds with serious sound quality. And that makes Apple's AirPods Pro look like a pretty bad buy: while there is some discounting on Apple's best earbuds, we haven't seen any deals that have really made us excited. The deals here on the other hand are really great.

For me the pick of the best Prime Day earbuds deals is on the Bowers & Wilkins PI7, down to £194 at Amazon UK (was £349) (opens in new tab) and $236 at Amazon US (was $399). (opens in new tab) That's not a lot of money for some seriously impressive earbuds that sound even better than they look. They don't have all the Apple-specific features of Apple's offering but if sound quality is your priority you're going to love them – they're a whole level beyond what Apple can deliver for music.

If you're more interested in the personal digital assistant side of things there are some excellent options including Amazon Echo Buds at £59.99 at Amazon UK (was £99) (opens in new tab) and Powerbeats Pro with Apple's H1 chip for £149 at Amazon UK (was £219.95) (opens in new tab).

And if you're shopping from the US there's $41 off Sony WF-C500 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds (opens in new tab): $58 at Amazon US (was (opens in new tab)$99.99 (opens in new tab)) and $50 off Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $99.95 at Amazon US (was $149.95). (opens in new tab)

AirPods-beating US earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $40 on these high-spec headphones with very similar technology to Apple's AirPods Pro. These buds are for Android as well as Apple, and they deliver excellent sound quality, six hours of listening time and really impressive noise cancelling for when you're out and about.

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PI7 True Wireless in-Ear Headphones: $399 $236 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $163 on these classy and beautiful-sounding earbuds from the audio legends. The emphasis here is very much on sound quality, which these buds deliver in spades. We think they're as nice to look at as they are to listen too, which isn't always the case with audiophile earbuds.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: $99.99 $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $41.99 on these excellent IPX4 water resistant earbuds with upscaling audio processing, 10 hour battery life and clear hands-free calling. Designed for all-day wear these earbuds are supremely comfortable and very light, and they deliver impressive sound quality for a very low price.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $ 279 $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $100 on these impressive earbuds from the firm who made active noise canceling mainstream. As you'd expect from Bose these are beautifully made and deliver excellent sound quality; the active noise canceling is first-class, and they make you sound really clear in phone calls too.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $ 149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $50 on these fun and funky Apple earbuds with full Android compatibility, IPX4 sweat resistance, good noise canceling and that all-important B on the outside. These are effectively AirPods Pro on a budget with Spatial Audio support, excellent fit, Transparency mode so you can hear things when you need to, and an AirPods-beating 8 hours of listening time.

AirPods-beating UK earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones: £ 219.95 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £70.95 on these Apple H1-powered fitness buds with 9 hours of listening time, sweat resistance for even the most punishing workouts, customisable secure-fit ear hooks and audio sharing so you and a friend can work out (or watch movies) to the same shared soundtrack.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: £249.95 £139 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £110 - These noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose are the perfect companion on long walks and commutes to help you listen to your tunes, podcasts and audiobooks without the invading and often grating noises that get in the way of your audio when you're out and about.

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PI7-CH true wireless earbuds: £349.99 £194 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £155.99 on these utterly brilliant audiophile-spec earbuds with absolutely stunning sound quality to match their modern good looks. The battery life is pretty short, but if you're serious about sound, these are the buds you're looking for.

